Penny Stocks in Focus - Experian Plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:EXPGY), National Australia Bank Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NABZY), TURKIYE GARANTI BANK (OTCMKTS:TKGBY), RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Experian plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:EXPGY), National Australia Bank Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NABZY), TURKIYE GARANTI BANK (OTCMKTS:TKGBY), RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)



Experian plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) opened its shares at the price of $18.88 for the day. Its closing price was $18.94 after declining -0.26% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 30,694.00 shares. Experian plc is a provider of global information services. The Company provides data and analytical tools to organizations in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom and Ireland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific.



Has EXPGY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



National Australia Bank Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NABZY) decline -0.04% to close at $28.03 with the total traded volume of 22,923.00 shares, more than average volume of 31,851.00. The 52 week range of the stock remained $23.74- $35.40, while its day lowest price was $27.80 and it hit its day highest price at $28.12. National Australia Bank Limited provides products, advice and services. In Australia, it operates through National Australia Bank, MLC and UBank. In the United Kingdom, it operates through Clydesdale Bank. In New Zealand, it operates through Bank of New Zealand. In the United States, it operates through Great Western Bank. Segments include Business Banking, Personal Banking, Wholesale Banking, UK Banking and NZ Banking, MLC and NAB and Great Western Ban.



What NABZY Charts Are Signaling for Traders? Find Out Here



TURKIYE GARANTI BANK (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) remained among the day advancers and traded with volume of 108,441.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 234,207.00 shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $3.65- $6.22, while its day lowest price was $3.95 and it hit its day highest price at $4.05. TKGBY total market capitalization is $16.88 million. Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides retail, commercial, corporate, and small and medium size enterprises (SME) banking services. It offers current accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, term deposits, structured deposit accounts, and accumulating accounts, as well as mutual funds.



Can Investors Bet on TKGBY after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) started its trading session with the price of $14.18 and closed at $14.26 after decline -0.35%. RBGLY stocks traded with total volume of 53,271.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 268,910.00 shares. Day range of the stock was 14.18 -$14.30. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc engages in the manufacture and sale of health care, hygiene, and home care products worldwide. The company offers antiseptic liquids under the Dettol brand.



Will RBGLY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/