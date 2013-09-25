Penny Stocks in Focus - Imageware Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:IWSY), Worlds Inc(OTCBB:WDDD), Strikeforce Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:SFOR), LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Imageware Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:IWSY), Worlds Inc(OTCBB:WDDD), Strikeforce Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:SFOR), LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY).



Imageware Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:IWSY) ended lower -5.81% and complete the day at $1.62. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 351,303. After opening at $1.71, the stock hit as high as $1.75. However, it traded between $0.65 and $2.85 over the last twelve months.



ImageWare Systems, Inc. provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, and law enforcement and public safety markets. Its flagship product is the patented IWS Biometric Engine, a multi-biometric software platform enabling the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes



Has IWSY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Worlds Inc(OTCBB:WDDD) closed yesterday at $0.205, a -12.02% decrease. Around 1.26 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 308,117 shares. The company is now valued at around $17.46 million.



Worlds Inc. designs and develops software, content, and related technology for the creation of interactive three-dimensional (3D) Internet Websites. The company?s 3D Internet sites are designed to enable visitation by users by providing them with online communities featuring various content and interactive capabilities



Has WDDD Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Strikeforce Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:SFOR) moved +12.50 percent higher at $0.0009 and traded between $0.0008 and $0.0012 after opening the day at $0.001. Its performance is 80% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -64%.



StrikeForce Technologies, Inc., a software development and services company, provides a suite of integrated computer network security products using proprietary technology worldwide.



For How Long SFOR Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY) shares rose, gaining +1.11 percent to close at $39.98. The stock is up around 6.08% this year and 24.94% for the last 12 months. Around 84,002 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 64,822 shares.



LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SA engages in the manufacture and sale of luxury products. The company operates through Wines and Spirits, Fashion and Leather Goods, Perfumes and Cosmetics, Watches and Jewelry, and Selective Retailing business groups. Its wine and spirits product line comprises champagne, sparkling and still wines, cognac, and other spirits primarily under the Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Mercier, Veuve Clicquot, Ruinart



Why Should Investors Buy LVMUY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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