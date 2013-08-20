Penny Stocks in Focus - Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KCRPY), Tranzbyte Corp(OTCMKTS:ERBB), Cielo S a (OTCMKTS:CIOXY), Colorado Ceramic Tile, Inc. (OTCBB:CTLE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KCRPY), Tranzbyte Corp(OTCMKTS:ERBB), Cielo S A (OTCMKTS:CIOXY), Colorado Ceramic Tile, Inc. (OTCBB:CTLE)



Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KCRPY) gained volume of 20,603.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 22,702.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $25.88 - $35.55 and the day range was $31.66 - $31.90, recently. The stock opened the session at $31.90, remained amid the day range of $31.66 - $31.90, and its recent trading price was $31.72. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.41% in its trading session Kao Corporation is mainly engaged in the consumer product and chemical businesses. The Consumer Product segment has three divisions. The Beauty Care division offers prestige cosmetics; premium skincare products such as facial cleanser, premium hair care products including shampoos, hair styling products, hair coloring products and others.



Has KCRPY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In the recent trading session, Tranzbyte Corp(OTCMKTS:ERBB) traded 26.80M shares and the average volume of the stock remained 27.36M shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.00 - $0.02. The stock trading price stayed at $0.0022. The market capitalization of the stock remained 74,299.00. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -78.43 Tranzbyte Corp, formerly PBS Holding, Inc. is engaged in providing human resource outsourcing services through its subsidiaries, PBS LLC, Primary HR Services, LLC (Primary HR) and AHJR, Inc. (AHJR) (collectively, the Subsidiaries). PBS LLC and Primary HR are regional professional employer organizations (PEO) focused on providing human capital management solutions.



What was the Moving Force behind ERBB on Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on ERBB



Cielo S A (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) volume of the stock was 63,038.00 shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 46,782.00 shares. The stock declined -2.76% in its recent trading session, at the trading price of $23.25. The stock traded 63,038.00 shares and its average volume remained 46,782.00 shares. Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, operates in the merchant acquiring and payment processing industry in Brazil. It provides services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, as well as related services.



Why Should Investors Buy CIOXY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Colorado Ceramic Tile, Inc. (OTCBB:CTLE) traded with volume of 1.44M shares and the average volume of the stock remained 693,925.00 shares. The stock declined -1.17% and was recently trading at $0.0590. The market capitalization of the stock remained 10.75 million. Nano Labs Corp. focuses on the acquisition of coatings and laminates made from nanotechnology for its own use or licensing to others. The company was formerly known as Colorado Ceramic Tile, Inc. and changed its name to Nano Labs Corp. in April 2012.



Will CTLE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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