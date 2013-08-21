Penny Stocks in Focus - Kingfisher plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KGFHY), Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSANY), Santander UK Plc (LON:SANB), Vapor Corp., (OTCMKTS:VPCO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on Kingfisher plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KGFHY), Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSANY), Santander UK Plc (LON:SANB), Vapor Corp., (OTCMKTS:VPCO)



Kingfisher plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) opened the session at $11.96, remained amid the day range of $11.96 - $12.15, and recently traded at $12.12. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.16% in the recent trading session. The stock gained a volume of 53,545.00shares and the average volume of the stock remained 79,513.00 shares. Kingfisher plc is a home improvement retailer. The Company, through its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates supply home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels, located in the United Kingdom, continental Europe and China.



Has KGFHY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSANY) traded with volume of 118,847.00 shares in the recent trading session and the average volume of the stock remained 75,975.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $16.44 - $24.15. The stock showed a negative movement of -0.62% and was recently trading at $20.70. The market capitalization of the stock remained 43.38. NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company primarily engaged in the manufacture and sell of automobiles. The Company has two business segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklifts, marine products and accessories.



Has NSANY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Santander UK Plc (LON:SANB) exchanged 438.4k shares and the average volume remained 9,482.00 shares. The stock advanced 1.94% and was moving at $105.00. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 325.00 million. Santander UK plc (Santander UK) is a financial services provider in the United Kingdom. The Company offers a range of personal financial products and services. The Company’s business divisions consist of retail banking, corporate banking, markets, and Corporate Center.



What was the Moving Force behind SANB on Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on SANB



Vapor Corp., (OTCMKTS:VPCO) gained volume of 223,905.00 shares, while the average volume remained 358,059.00 shares. The stock decreased -2.73% and remained at $1.07. The one month trend of the stock was 90% and the three month trend remained positive 64.62%. Vapor Corp (Vapor) is engaged in designing, marketing and distributing electronic cigarettes and accessories under the Fifty-One, Krave, VaporX, EZ Smoker, Green Puffer, Americig, Fumre Hookah Stix and Smoke Star brands .



Will VPCO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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