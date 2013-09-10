Penny Stocks in Focus: Koninklijke DSM N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: RDSMY), Sigma Labs Inc (OTCMKTS: SGLB), GETINGE AB UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: GNGBY), Kubota Corp (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KUBTY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Koninklijke DSM N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: RDSMY), Sigma Labs Inc (OTCMKTS: SGLB), GETINGE AB UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: GNGBY), Kubota Corp (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KUBTY).



Koninklijke DSM N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: RDSMY) remained a bear for the day as it reported the loss momentum of -0.37%. The stock closed at $18.97 after gaining total volume of 103.700 shares. Its opening price was $18.89. So far, the company’s stock is up 12.25% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of 27.32%.



Will RDSMY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Koninklijke DSM N.V. operates as a life sciences and materials sciences company worldwide. Its Nutrition segment manufactures food enzymes, cultures, taste ingredients.



Sigma Labs Inc (OTCMKTS: SGLB) reported the decline of -1.22% and closed at $ 0.0810 with the total traded volume of 1.24M shares. The stock's opening price was $ 0.09. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 44.96 million.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $0.01 - $0.14, while during last trade its worst hit was $0.08 and it gained its best price of $0.09. Turning to the company's last 5-day performance, it showed uptrend with an upsurge of 10.96%.



Will SGLB Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Sigma Labs, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of manufacturing and materials technologies, and R&D solutions.



GETINGE AB UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: GNGBY) ended its day with the rise of 2.00%. It was closed at the price of $35.66 after making its opening at $35.01. The stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 31.435 shares, as compared to its average volume of 3.660 shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $34.92, while it scored its top level for the day at $35.75..



Will GNGBY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Getinge AB, a medical technology company, engages in the provision of medical technical equipment for surgery, intensive care, infection control, and care ergonomics primarily in Western Europe, the United States, and Canada.



Kubota Corp (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KUBTY) reported the gain of 2.04%, to close at $73.88 with the overall traded volume of 25.852 shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is down -3.22%. The 52-week range for the stock is $48.96 and $88.38 and during the previous trading session the stock was found to mark $73.97 as its peak price. It kicked off the trading day with $72.70.



Will KUBTY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Kubota Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery, and other industrial and consumer products.



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