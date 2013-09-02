Penny Stocks in Focus - LEHMAN BRO CAP V 6.0(OTCMKTS:LHHMQ), Centrica PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:CPYYY), Shengtai Pharmaceutical Inc(OTCMKTS:SGTI), PORSCHE AUTO ADR(OTCMKTS:POAHY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: LEHMAN BRO CAP V 6.0(OTCMKTS:LHHMQ), Centrica PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:CPYYY), Shengtai Pharmaceutical Inc(OTCMKTS:SGTI), PORSCHE AUTO ADR(OTCMKTS:POAHY).



LEHMAN BRO CAP V 6.0(OTCMKTS:LHHMQ) ended higher +1.79% and complete the day at $0.570. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 116,461. After opening at $0.57, the stock hit as high as $0.57. However, it traded between $0.01 and $0.61 over the last twelve months.



For How Long LHHMQ will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Centrica PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:CPYYY) closed yesterday at $24.02, a -1.40% decrease. Around 10,287 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 13,827 shares. The company is now valued at around $31.35 billion.



Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company. The company?s British Gas segment engages in the supply of gas and electricity to 12 million homes in the United Kingdom; provides installation, repair, and maintenance services for central heating, plumbing and drains, gas appliances, and kitchen appliances; and supplies gas and electricity



Has CPYYY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Shengtai Pharmaceutical Inc(OTCMKTS:SGTI) moved -32.00 percent lower at $0.510 and traded between $0.51 and $0.80 after opening the day at $0.80. Its performance over the last five days remained -64.83%, which stands at -65.31% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -65.07%.



Shengtai Pharmaceutical, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of glucose and starch products in the People?s Republic of China and internationally



Why Should Investors Buy SGTI After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



PORSCHE AUTO ADR(OTCMKTS:POAHY) shares fall, losing -1.36 percent to close at $8.36. The stock is up around 1.95% this year and 59.34% for the last 12 months. Around 39,477 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 42,362 shares.



Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of vehicles, engines, and other technical products worldwide. The company provides sports cars of various models, including Boxster, Cayman, 911, Panamera, and Cayenne; and parts and components



Will POAHY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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