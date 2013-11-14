Penny Stocks in Focus - Molycorp Inc(NYSE:MCP), Sprint Corporation(NYSE:S), ArcelorMittal (ADR)(NYSE:MT), the Western Union Company(NYSE:WU)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Molycorp Inc(NYSE:MCP), Sprint Corporation(NYSE:S), ArcelorMittal (ADR)(NYSE:MT), The Western Union Company(NYSE:WU).



Molycorp Inc(NYSE:MCP) ended higher +0.21% and complete the day at $477. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 6.55 million. After opening at $4.67, the stock hit as high as $4.88. However, it traded between $4.61and $11.81 over the last twelve months.



Molycorp, Inc. provides Rare Earths and Molybdenum products to companies. The Company's rare earth products comprise of bastnasite, cerium, europium, lanthanum, neodymium, praseodymium, yttrium, and other lanthanides



For How Long MCP will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Sprint Corporation(NYSE:S) closed yesterday at $7.06, a +1.00% increase. Around 6.46 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 17.64 million shares. The company is now valued at around $27.74 billion.



Sprint Corporation provides wireless and wireline communications services to consumers, businesses, and government users in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.



For How Long S Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



ArcelorMittal (ADR)(NYSE:MT) moved -1.54 percent lower at $16.61 and traded between $16.26 and $16.62 after opening the day at $16.28. Its performance over the last five days remained 4.99%, which stands at 11.4% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -4.92%.



ArcelorMittal SA is a Luxembourg-based company involved in the mining and steel industry. It operates in divisions: Flat Carbon Americas; Flat Carbon Europe, Long Carbon Americas and Europe; Asia, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) (AACIS), and Distribution Solutions.



Why Should Investors Buy MT After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



The Western Union Company(NYSE:WU) shares rose, gaining +0.17 percent to close at $17.51. The stock is up around 28.66% this year and 41.78% for the last 12 months. Around 6.13 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 8.258 shares.



The Western Union Company (Western Union) is engaged in money movement and payment services. The Company’s business payments service provides consumers and businesses with options for making one-time or recurring bill payments, including business-to-business payment transactions, which are primarily cross-border, cross currency transactions



Why Should Investors Buy WU After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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