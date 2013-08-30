Penny Stocks in Focus: Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Ges.AG-ADR (OTCMKTS: MURGY), X-Change Corp, First Liberty Power Corp (OTCMKTS: FLPC), University General Health System

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Ges.AG-ADR (OTCMKTS: MURGY), X-Change Corp (OTCMKTS: XCHC), First Liberty Power Corp (OTCMKTS: FLPC), University General Health System Inc (OTCMKTS: UGHS).



Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Ges.AG-ADR (OTCMKTS: MURGY) decreased -1.02% and closed at $18.47on a traded volume of 133.574 shares, in comparison to 46.314shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 2.16%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $33.47billion.



Will MURGY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses.



X-Change Corp (OTCMKTS: XCHC) soared 16.67% and closed at $0.0350 on a traded volume of 1.65 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 737.538 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -23.91%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.03 and $0.04.



Will XCHC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



The X-Change Corporation offers nutraceuticals and cosmetics in the United States. It provides lip balms, eczema moisturizing cream, sunscreen, and anti-ageing serum under the Phytiva brand name.



First Liberty Power Corp (OTCMKTS: FLPC) dropped -1.90% and closed at $0.0103. So far in three months, the stock is up 151.22%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.0021 and $0.05 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.0105. Its introductory price for the day was $0.01, with the overall traded volume of 3.36 million shares.



Will FLPC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



First Liberty Power Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and refining of strategic industrial metals in the United States.



University General Health System Inc (OTCMKTS: UGHS) after opening its shares at the price of $0.47 jumped 4.58% to close at $0.502 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 413.750 shares, in comparison to 188.320 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.30 and $0.73and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.55.



Will UGHS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



University General Health System, Inc., an integrated multi-specialty health care provider, provides concierge physician- and patient-oriented services in the United States.



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