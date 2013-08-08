Penny Stocks in Focus - Octagon 88 Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:OCTX), PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI(OTCMKTS:CFRUY), VESTAS WIND ADR(OTCMKTS:VWDRY), Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Octagon 88 Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:OCTX), PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI(OTCMKTS:CFRUY), VESTAS WIND ADR(OTCMKTS:VWDRY), Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO)



Octagon 88 Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:OCTX) ended lower -0.20% and complete the day at $5.11. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 40,391. After opening at $5.05, the stock hit as high as $5.12. However, it traded between $2.50 and $10.33 over the last twelve months.



Octagon 88 Resources, Inc. is a development-stage oil and gas company. The Company has acquired light and conventional heavy oil assets in Northern Alberta. On Jan 22, 2013, the Company launched the Conventional Oil Production Division by entering into a purchase agreement to acquire its share in the Red Earth Area, which consists of four contiguous sections of P&NG leases, a ( 40 API) Keg River formation with P3 reserves of 1.2 Mill barrels light sweet crude oil recoverable.



Has OCTX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI(OTCMKTS:CFRUY) closed yesterday at $9.99, a -0.71% decrease. Around 53,893 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 206,703 shares. The company is now valued at around $52.52 billion.



Compagnie Financière Richemont SA and its subsidiaries, provide luxury goods in Switzerland and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of jewelry products, precision timepieces, writing instruments, watches, and leather goods under the brand names of Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, A. Lange & Söhne, Jaeger-LeCoultre



Has CFRUY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



VESTAS WIND ADR(OTCMKTS:VWDRY) moved -4.67 percent lower at $6.53 and traded between $6.47 and $6.73 after opening the day at $6.71. Its performance over the last five days remained 2.19%, which stands at 32.72% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 246.42%.



Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the manufacture and sale of wind turbines and wind power systems worldwide. It also offers wind project planning, procurement, construction, operation, and power plant optimization services; and after sale services, as well as sells spare parts.



Why Should Investors Buy VWDRY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO) shares rose, gaining +1.12 percent to close at $0.900. The stock is up around 328.57% this year and 309.09% for the last 12 months. Around 218,456 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 438,213 shares.



Vapor Corp (Vapor) is engaged in designing, marketing and distributing electronic cigarettes and accessories under the Fifty-One, Krave, VaporX, EZ Smoker, Green Puffer, Americig, Fumre Hookah Stix and Smoke Star brands. Electronic consists of three functional components: a mouthpiece, which is a small plastic cartridge that contains a liquid nicotine solution; a heating element that vaporizes the liquid nicotine so that it can be inhaled; and the electronics, which include: a lithium-ion battery, an airflow sensor, a microchip controller and an light emitting diode (LED), which illuminates to indicate use.



Why Should Investors Buy VPCO After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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