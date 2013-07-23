Penny Stocks in Focus - OriginOil Inc, Eco-Tek Group Inc, International Stem Cell Corp, TNI BIOTECH INC

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: OriginOil Inc (OTCMKTS:OOIL), Eco-Tek Group Inc (OTCMKTS:ETEK), International Stem Cell Corp (OTCMKTS:ISCO), TNI BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS:TNIB)



OriginOil Inc (OTCMKTS:OOIL) remained a volume gainer of 77,407 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 231,770 shares. The stock opened the session at $0.32 and was recently trading at $0.302 and the stock plunged -4.73%. The market capitalization of the stock remained 5.21 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -55.65%. OriginOil, Inc. engages in the development of energy production process for harvesting algae, and cleaning up oil and gas water. It intends to embed its technology into the systems through joint ventures, private labeling, and licensing agreements.



Is it the Right to Grab OOIL after the Recent Slump? Get Free Trend Analysis Here



In the recent trading session, Eco-Tek Group Inc (OTCMKTS:ETEK) exchanged 259,649 shares and the average volume remained 311,542 shares. The stock, in the current trading session, was at $0.180, with the drop of -5.32%. Tracking the three months and 6 months trends, the stock was at -30.81% and -72.32%, respectively. Eco-Tek Group Inc. engages in the development and marketing of green lubrication and filtration products for a range of applications in the transportation, marine, and industrial sectors. Its products include 3000 Super Synthetic HP Motor Oil to extend the life of the oil and the engine, and enhance fuel economy and reduce emissions; 4 In 1 Fuel Treatments to clean and lubricate fuel injectors, fuel pumps, and valves; Engine Flush to clean internal engine components, extends engine life, and restores lost performance due to sludge and buildup; and heavy duty synthetic oil stabilizer to increase viscosity and reduce friction.



Will ETEK Reach the Bottom after Yesterday’s Correction? Find Out Here



International Stem Cell Corp (OTCMKTS:ISCO) decreased -1.72% and its trading price was $0.142 recently. The volume of the stock was 329,135 shares and the average volume remained 282,280 shares. Yesterday, the stock traded amid the day price range of $0.14 - $0.15. The market capitalization of the stock remained 16.01 million. The beta of the stock remained 0.31. International Stem Cell Corporation, a developmental stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic, biomedical, and cosmeceutical products in the United States and internationally.



Has ISCO Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



TNI BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS:TNIB) exchanged 8,100 shares in the recent trading session, and its average trading remained 37,062 shares. TNIB advanced 10.89% and was trading at $2.75. The market capitalization of the stock remained 133.66million. YTD trend of the stock was negative -26.67%. TNI BioTech, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, HIV/AIDS, hospitalization related, and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally.



Will TNIB Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/