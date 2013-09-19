Penny Stocks in Focus - Petrotech Oil & Gas Inc(OTCMKTS:PTOG), Indo Global Exchange(s) PteLtd(OTCMKTS:IGEX), Building Turbines Inc(OTCMKTS:BLDW), TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR(OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Petrotech Oil & Gas Inc(OTCMKTS:PTOG), Indo Global Exchange(s) PteLtd(OTCMKTS:IGEX), Building Turbines Inc(OTCMKTS:BLDW), TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR(OTCMKTS:TCEHY).



Petrotech Oil & Gas Inc(OTCMKTS:PTOG) ended lower -38.86% and complete the day at $0.0214. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 8.20 million. After opening at $0.04, the stock hit as high as $0.04.



PetroTech Oil and Gas, Inc. initiates, operates, and develops enhanced oil recovery (EOR) opportunities within qualifying oil reservoirs in the United States. It also operates as a construction and heavy equipment company that bids on various third party jobs for state and independent oil companies in the form of fee or joint venture, including the work over, treating



Has PTOG Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Indo Global Exchange(s) PteLtd(OTCMKTS:IGEX) closed yesterday at $0.0605, a -25.31% decrease. Around 692,313 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 90,994 shares. The company is now valued at around $43.86 million.



Indo Global Exchange PTE LTD. offers an online global trading platform. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Singapore



Has IGEX Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Building Turbines Inc(OTCMKTS:BLDW) moved -8.91 percent lower at $0.0419 and traded between $0.04 and $0.05 after opening the day at $0.05. Its performance over the last five days remained -20.79%, which stands at 33.02% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 23.24%.



Building Turbines, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of roof-top wind turbines for commercial applications. Its products are used in the office buildings, schools, warehouses, distribution centers, airports, hotels



Why Should Investors Buy BLDW After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR(OTCMKTS:TCEHY) shares fall, losing -1.26 percent to close at $53.20. The stock is up around 65.94% this year and 59.87% for the last 12 months. Around 119,749 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 43,366 shares.



Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (IVAS), mobile and telecommunications value-added services (MVAS), online advertising services, and e-Commerce transactions services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally



Will TCEHY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/