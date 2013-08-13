Penny Stocks in Focus - PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR (OTCMKTS:PPERY), Bond Laboratories Inc (OTCMKTS:BNLB), Leap Wireless International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEAP), LUKOIL (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR (OTCMKTS:PPERY), Bond Laboratories Inc (OTCMKTS:BNLB), Leap Wireless International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEAP), LUKOIL (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)



PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR (OTCMKTS:PPERY) ended its day with the decline of -2.04 and closed at the price of $8.15 after opening at $8.21. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 260,885.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 109,276.00 shares. PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in institutional and corporate banking, commercial and business banking, consumer finance, micro and retail banking, and treasury, financial institution, and special asset management businesses in Indonesia.



For How Long PPERY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Bond Laboratories Inc (OTCMKTS:BNLB) traded with volume of 816,204.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 223,030.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.25 and closed at $0.280 by scoring +12.90%. Bond Laboratories Inc. (Bond Laboratories) is a provider of nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers. The Company produces and markets its products primarily through NDS Nutrition Products, Inc. (NDS).



Will BNLB Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Leap Wireless International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEAP) stock traded with total volume of 1.11M shares, while the average trading volume remained 692,136.00 shares. LEAP started its trading session with the price of $0.06 and closed at $0.0715 after gain +12.07%. LifeApps Digital Media Inc., formerly Prime Time Travel, Inc., is a development-stage company. The Company is a sports travel Company. The Company is engaged in creating and managing trips to destination locations for youth sports teams.



Will LEAP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



LUKOIL (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 30,373.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 68,737.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $58.25 for the day and its closing price was $58.24 after decline -0.30%. NK Lukoil OAO (Neftyanaya Kompaniya LUKOIL OAO or NK LUKOIL OJSC) is a Russia-based integrated oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the business of oil exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution.



For How Long LUKOY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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