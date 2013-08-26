Penny Stocks in Focus - PTA HOLDINGS IN(OTCMKTS:PTAH), ENERGY FUELS INC(OTCMKTS:EFRFF), Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO), VELATEL GLOBAL COMM(OTCMKTS:VELA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: PTA HOLDINGS IN(OTCMKTS:PTAH), ENERGY FUELS INC(OTCMKTS:EFRFF), Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO), VELATEL GLOBAL COMM(OTCMKTS:VELA)



PTA HOLDINGS IN(OTCMKTS:PTAH) ended lower -4.17% and complete the day at $0.0023. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 83.58 million. After opening at $0.02, the stock hit as high as $0.0025. However, it traded between $0.0002 and $0.011 over the last twelve months.



PTA Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel agency in the United States. It also operates a travel agent training school and a travel kiosk. The company?s kiosks generate multiple revenue streams in the forms of advertising and point of sale. PTA Holdings, Inc. is based in Cleveland, Georgia



Has PTAH Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



ENERGY FUELS INC(OTCMKTS:EFRFF) closed yesterday at $0.214, a -2.50% decrease. Around 1.07 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 749,319 shares. The company is now valued at around $166.17 million.



Energy Fuels Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of uranium and vanadium properties in the United States. The company?s principal properties include the White Mesa mill located near Blanding, Utah; the Arizona Strip uranium properties located in north central Arizona.



Has EFRFF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO) moved +7.37 percent higher at $1.02 and traded between $0.91 and $1.02 after opening the day at $0.94. Its performance over the last five days remained -5.56%, which stands at -1.92% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 385.71%.



Vapor Corp (Vapor) is engaged in designing, marketing and distributing electronic cigarettes and accessories under the Fifty-One, Krave, VaporX, EZ Smoker, Green Puffer, Americig



For How Long VPCO Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



VELATEL GLOBAL COMM(OTCMKTS:VELA) shares fall, losing -20.00 percent to close at $0.0064. The stock is down around -94.16% this year and 93.6% for the last 12 months. Around 32.69 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 6.97 million shares.



VelaTel Global Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications carrier primarily in the People?s Republic of China and Peru. It focuses on the deployment of telecommunications networks that utilize wireless broadband access (WBA) in international markets using 2.5 GHz or 3.5 GHz radio frequency spectrum.



Will VELA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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