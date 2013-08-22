Penny Stocks in Focus - PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE), Commerzbank AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:CRZBY), SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS:SBGSY), KOC HOLDINGS as (OTCMKTS:KHOLY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE), Commerzbank AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:CRZBY), SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS:SBGSY), KOC HOLDINGS AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY)



PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) gained volume of 235,403 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 107,377 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.22 - $3.40 and the day range was $0.80 - $0.97.The stock opened the session at $0.97, remained amid the day range of $0.80 - $0.97, and closed the session at $0.800. The stock showed a negative performance of -15.79% in previous trading session. Pure Bioscience, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bioscience products principally in the United States. The company primarily manufactures and sells silver dihydrogen citrate based disinfecting and sanitizing products. Its technology platform is based on an electrochemical process that allows the generation of ionized silver in the presence of organic acid.



Has PURE Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In previous session, Commerzbank AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) traded 166,409 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 41,950 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $7.51 - $23.00. The stock was a bull and advanced +1.78%, while its closing price stayed at $10.85. The market capitalization of the stock remained 9.92 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +465.1%. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and other financial services to private and corporate clients, and institutional investors worldwide. It operates in five operating segments: Private Customers, Mittelstandsbank, Central and Eastern Europe, Corporates and Markets, and Non-Core Assets.



For How Long CRZBY will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) volume of the stock was 79,333 shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 52,066 shares. The stock plunged -0.43% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $16.04. The stock traded 79,333 shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 52,066 shares. Schneider Electric SA specializes in energy management and offers integrated solutions in energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, residential applications, and data centers/networks in France and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Power, Infrastructure, Industry, IT, and Buildings.



Why Should Investors Buy SBGSY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



KOC HOLDINGS AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) traded with volume of 70,656 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 28,994 shares. The stock decreased -6.56% and finished the trading at $20.65. The market capitalization of the stock remained 11.21 billion. The beta of the stock remained 1.03. Koç Holding A.S. operates in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other sectors in Turkey and internationally. Its Energy segment engages in the retail and wholesale of liquefied petroleum gas, and wholesale marketing of fuels and consumer durables; and refining, retailing, and shipping of crude oil and petroleum products.



Will KHOLY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/