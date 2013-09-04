Penny Stocks in Focus: ROMARCO MIN INC NEW, Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc (OTCMKTS: BMSN), Pervasip Corp (OTCMKTS: PVSP), Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited, (OTCMKTS: CHEUY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ROMARCO MIN INC NEW (OTCMKTS: RTRAF) Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc (OTCMKTS: BMSN) Pervasip Corp (OTCMKTS: PVSP) Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS: CHEUY).



ROMARCO MIN INC NEW (OTCMKTS: RTRAF) increased 2.90% and closed at $0.540 on a traded volume of 194.941 shares, in comparison to 295.176 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -21.25%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $65 billion and its total outstanding shares are 89 million.



Will RTRAF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Romarco Minerals Inc., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals mineral properties in the United States.



Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc (OTCMKTS: BMSN) showed no change, closed at $0.0031 on a traded volume of 8.70 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 23.00 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 24%.



How Should Investors Trade BMSN Now? Find Out Here



Bio-Matrix Scientific Group, Inc., a development stage company, intends to engage primarily in the development of regenerative medical applications.



Pervasip Corp (OTCMKTS: PVSP) jumped 21.43% and closed at $0.0034. So far in three months, the stock is up 36%. It’s overall traded volume of 7.59 million shares.



Will PVSP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Pervasip Corp. provides voice and video telephone services through cloud-connected devices worldwide.



Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS: CHEUY) after opening its trade at the price of $14.50, jumped 2.43% to close at $14.36 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 41.473 shares, in comparison to 98.696 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $12.28 and $17.11 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $14.50.



Will CHEUY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in real estate property investment and development activities primarily in Hong Kong.



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