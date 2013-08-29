Penny Stocks in Focus: SINGAPORE TELE ADR (OTCMKTS: SGAPY), Integral Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS: ITKG), DETOUR GOLD CORP, Intelligent Living Inc (OTCMKTS: ILIV)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SINGAPORE TELE ADR (OTCMKTS: SGAPY), Integral Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS: ITKG), DETOUR GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS: DRGDF), Intelligent Living Inc (OTCMKTS: ILIV).



SINGAPORE TELE ADR (OTCMKTS: SGAPY) increased 0.44% and closed at $27.44 on a traded volume of 58.794 shares, in comparison to 27.197 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -2.28%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $43.56billion.



Will SGAPY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides multimedia and infocomm technology (ICT) solutions, including voice, data, and video services over fixed and wireless platforms primarily in Singapore and Australia.



Integral Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS: ITKG) plunged -1.96% and closed at $0.500 on a traded volume of 306.959 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 91.974shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 35.1%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.46 and $0.52.



Will ITKG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Integral Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the research, development, engineering, and commercialization of its ElectriPlast technology in the United States.



DETOUR GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS: DRGDF) dropped -4.09% and closed at $10.84. So far in three months, the stock is up 13.69%. The 52-week range for the stock is $7.99 and $29.96 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $11.57. Its introductory price for the day was $11.44, with the overall traded volume of 54.479 shares.



Will DRGDF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Detour Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in Canada.



Intelligent Living Inc (OTCMKTS: ILIV) dropped -17.24% to close at $0.0024 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 13.00 million shares, in comparison to 6.02 million shares of average trading volume.



Will ILIV Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Intelligent Living Inc., formerly Feel Golf Co., Inc., is a developer of healthy aging software tracking systems and wellness centers, which will provide integrated services promoting optimal health and wellness programs.



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