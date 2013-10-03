Penny Stocks in Focus - Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS:SUTNY), Decision Diagnostics Corp(OTCBB:DECN), One World Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS:OWOO), Swingplane Ventures, Inc.(OTCBB:SWVI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS:SUTNY), Decision Diagnostics Corp(OTCBB:DECN), One World Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS:OWOO), Swingplane Ventures, Inc.(OTCBB:SWVI).



Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS:SUTNY) ended lower -0.41% and complete the day at $4.90. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 72,784. After opening at $4.84, the stock hit as high as $4.90. However, it traded between $2.69 and $5.90 over the last twelve months.



Has SUTNY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Decision Diagnostics Corp(OTCBB:DECN) closed yesterday at $0.875, a -1.80% decrease. Around 339,632 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 374,852 shares. The company is now valued at around $18.53 million.



Decision Diagnostics Corp. distributes prescription and non-prescription diagnostics, and home testing products in the United States.



Has DECN Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



One World Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS:OWOO) moved +24.24 percent higher at $0.0041 and traded between $0.0031 and $0.0044 after opening the day at $0.0044. Its performance over the last five days remained 46.43%, which stands at 78.26% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 78.26%.



One World Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the design, production, and marketing of dolls. It intends to offer a range of mainstream multicultural dolls to high-end collectors and young pre-teen girls.



For How Long OWOO Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Swingplane Ventures, Inc.(OTCBB:SWVI) shares rose, gaining 118.75 percent to close at $0.0175. The stock is down around -92.39% this year and -88.33% for the last 12 months. Around 2.62 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 369,335 shares.



Swingplane Ventures, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and production of mineral properties in Chile. The company primarily explores for copper. It holds interests in the Algarrobo property that consists of 32 tenures covering a total area of 6,161 hectares located to the north of Santiago, in the III Region, Chanaral province, Chile.



Why Should Investors Buy SWVI After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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