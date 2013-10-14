Penny Stocks in Focus - TOKYO ELECTRON LTD(OTCMKTS:TOELY) Energy Focus Inc(OTCMKTS:EFOI), Andalay Solar Inc(OTCMKTS:WEST), Australia and New Zealand Banking (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ANZBY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: TOKYO ELECTRON LTD(OTCMKTS:TOELY) Energy Focus Inc(OTCMKTS:EFOI), Andalay Solar Inc(OTCMKTS:WEST), Australia and New Zealand Banking (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ANZBY).



TOKYO ELECTRON LTD(OTCMKTS:TOELY) ended higher +1.09% and complete the day at $13.89. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 180,065. After opening at $13.74, the stock hit as high as $13.92. However, it traded between $10.13 and $14.72 over the last twelve months.



Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor production equipment (SPE), flat panel display (FPD), and photovoltaic cell (PV) production equipment in the United State



For How Long TOELY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Energy Focus Inc(OTCMKTS:EFOI) closed yesterday at $0.820, a +5.13% increase. Around 230,112 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 98,117 shares. The company is now valued at around $40.31 million.



Energy Focus, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and installs energy-efficient lighting systems and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) docklights; LED parking garage lamps



For How Long EFOI Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Andalay Solar Inc(OTCMKTS:WEST) moved +5.36 percent higher at $0.0295and traded between $0.03 and $0.03 after opening the day at $0.03. Its performance over the last five days remained -14.49%, which stands at 11.32% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -34.44%.



Andalay Solar, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar power systems and solar panels with integrated micro inverters in the United States and Canada. Its products are designed for use in solar power systems for residential and commercial rooftop customers.



For How Long WEST Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Australia and New Zealand Banking (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ANZBY) shares rose, gaining +1.99 percent to close at $29.78. The stock is up around 12.97% this year and 13.88% for the last 12 months. Around 28,117 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 75,241 shares.



Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate, and institutional customers in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific region, the Middle East, Europe, and the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy ANZBY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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