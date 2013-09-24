Penny Stocks in Focus - Tribune Company(OTCMKTS:TRBAA), FANNIE MAE PFD S(OTCBB:FNMAS), Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY), First Liberty Power Corp(OTCMKTS:FLPC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Tribune Company(OTCMKTS:TRBAA), FANNIE MAE PFD S(OTCBB:FNMAS), Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY), First Liberty Power Corp(OTCMKTS:FLPC).



Tribune Company(OTCMKTS:TRBAA) ended higher +0.65% and complete the day at $61.60. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 322,781. After opening at $61.24, the stock hit as high as $61.24. However, it traded between $48.38 and $67.50 over the last twelve months.



Tribune Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company primarily in the United States. The company engages in newspaper publishing, and television and radio broadcasting. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Broadcasting.



For How Long TRBAA will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



FANNIE MAE PFD S(OTCBB:FNMAS) closed yesterday at $5.94, a +2.41% increase. Around 694,453 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 1.15 million shares. The company is now valued at around $1.62 billion.



Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders in the primary mortgage market into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS).



For How Long FNMAS Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY) moved -0.44 percent lower at $45.38 and traded between $44.98 and $45.77 after opening the day at $45.75. Its performance over the last five days remained -3.45%, which stands at -4.88% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 4.39%.



Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles.



Why Should Investors Buy VLKAY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



First Liberty Power Corp(OTCMKTS:FLPC) shares rose, gaining +2.83 percent to close at $0.0218. The stock is up around 34.57% this year and -42.63% for the last 12 months. Around 6.44 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 4.09 million shares.



First Liberty Power Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and refining of strategic industrial metals in the United States. Its primary target elements include lithium, antimony, vanadium, uranium, and graphite



Why Should Investors Buy FLPC After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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