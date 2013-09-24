Penny Stocks in Focus - Unseen Solar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PCWT), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY), Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PVCT), Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd(OTCMKTS:EXMCQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Unseen Solar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PCWT), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY), Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PVCT), Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd(OTCMKTS:EXMCQ).



Unseen Solar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PCWT) ended higher +7.49% and complete the day at $0.201. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 10.09 million. After opening at $0.19, the stock hit as high as $0.21. However, it traded between $0.09 and $0.32 over the last twelve months.



Pacific Clean Water Technologies Inc. engages in the provision and operation of on-site chemical and non-chemical water treatment programs for the treatment of boilers, cooling systems, and process systems in the southwestern United States



For How Long PCWT will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY) closed yesterday at $69.85, a +0.10% increase. Around 534,418.00 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 850,467 shares. The company is now valued at around $225.25 billion.



Nestlé S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides nutrition, health, and wellness products worldwide. The company offers baby foods primarily under the Cerelac, Gerber, Gerber Graduates,



For How Long NSRGY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PVCT) moved +9.53 percent higher at $1.04 and traded between $0.96 and $1.14 after opening the day at $0.99. Its performance over the last five days remained 57.58%, which stands at 57.58% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 85.71%.



Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications. The company?s product line includes PV-10, a Phase II study completed drug candidate for metastatic melanoma, a Phase I study completed candidate for breast cancer



For How Long PVCT Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd(OTCMKTS:EXMCQ) shares rose, gaining +14.79 percent to close at $0.275. The stock is down around -34.47% this year and -55.47% for the last 12 months. Around 3.92 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 925,850 shares.



Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd. provides sea borne dry bulk cargo transportation services worldwide. It transports various types of cargo, including iron ore, coal and grain, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, and sugar and scrap metal



Why Should Investors Buy EXMCQ After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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