Penny Stocks in Focus - VHGI Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS:VHGI), Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX), LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY), Vivendi SA-ADR(OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: VHGI Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS:VHGI), Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX), LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY), Vivendi SA-ADR(OTCMKTS:VIVHY).



VHGI Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS:VHGI) ended lower -7.50% and complete the day at $0.0074. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 11.59 million. After opening at $0.01, the stock hit as high as $0.01.



VHGI Holdings, Inc. engages in coal mining operations. It primarily focuses on coal production at the Landree Mine coal property, which covers an area of 2,600 acres located in Greene County, Indiana.



Has VHGI Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX) closed yesterday at $0.131, a -2.67% decrease. Around 1.34 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 2.83 million shares. The company is now valued at around $83.73 million.



Nuvilex, Inc, a biotechnology and life technology company, develops and markets products to improve the health, condition, and well-being. The company offers Cinnechol, a natural supplement, which helps in maintaining normal cholesterol levels and supports normal cardiovascular function



Has NVLX Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY) moved -0.40 percent lower at $39.82 and traded between $39.46 and $39.86 after opening the day at $39.56. Its performance over the last five days remained 5.46%, which stands at 6.99% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 5.65%.



LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SA engages in the manufacture and sale of luxury products. The company operates through Wines and Spirits, Fashion and Leather Goods, Perfumes and Cosmetics, Watches and Jewelry, and Selective Retailing business groups.



Why Should Investors Buy LVMUY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Vivendi SA-ADR(OTCMKTS:VIVHY) shares rose, gaining +1.05 percent to close at $23.17. The stock is up around 1.58% this year and 16.55% for the last 12 months. Around 173,853 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 46,247 shares.



Vivendi Société Anonyme produces, publishes, and distributes digital products and services primarily in France and rest of Europe, the United States, Morocco, Brazil, and internationally. The company operates in six businesses: Activision Blizzard, Universal Music Group, SFR, Maroc Telecom group, GVT, and Canal+ Group.



Why Should Investors Buy VIVHY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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