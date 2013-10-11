Penny Stocks in Focus - Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY), American Eagle Energy Corp(OTCBB:AMZG), Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY), GDF Suez SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:GDFZY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY), American Eagle Energy Corp(OTCBB:AMZG), Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY), GDF Suez SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:GDFZY).



Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY) ended higher +3.48% and complete the day at $45.82. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 68,087. After opening at $45.13, the stock hit as high as $45.89. However, it traded between $34.06 and $48.35over the last twelve months.



Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles



For How Long VLKAY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



American Eagle Energy Corp(OTCBB:AMZG) closed yesterday at $2.06, a +3.00% increase. Around 152,000 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 214,217 shares. The company is now valued at around $113.44 million.



American Eagle Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Spyglass property covering an area of approximately 7,623 net acres located in Divide County, North Dakota; and the West Spyglass Prospect that covers approximately 4,555 net acres located in Sheridan County, Montana.



For How Long AMZG Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY) moved +4.86 percent higher at $24.80 and traded between $23.64 and $26.54 after opening the day at $24.61. Its performance over the last five days remained 5.53%, which stands at 3.8% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 42.77%.



AXA Group, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services. Its Life & Savings segment offers term life, whole life, universal life, endowment, deferred and immediate annuities, and other investment-based products, including endowments and savings-related products, such as variable life and variable Annuity products; and critical illness and permanent health insurance products for individual and commercial clients.



For How Long AXAHY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



GDF Suez SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:GDFZY) shares rose, gaining +1.81percent to close at $26.40. The stock is up around 29.16% this year and 13.7% for the last 12 months. Around 298,300 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 55,027 shares.



GDF SUEZ S.A. primarily purchases, produces, and markets natural gas and electricity in France and internationally. It is also involved in the transmission, storage, distribution, management, and development of gas infrastructures; and provision of energy and environmental services.



Why Should Investors Buy GDFZY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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