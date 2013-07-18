Penny Stocks in News - BlueFire Equipment Corp, MMRGlobal Inc, Vapor Corp.,, Net Profits Ten Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BlueFire Equipment Corp (OTCMKTS:BLFR), MMRGlobal Inc (OTCMKTS:MMRF), Vapor Corp., (OTCMKTS:VPCO), Net Profits Ten Inc (OTCBB:FARE)



BlueFire Equipment Corp (OTCMKTS:BLFR) opened the session at $0.60, remained amid the day range of $0.58 - $0.61, and recently traded at $0.610. The stock showed a positive performance of 12.96% in the recent trading session. The stock gained a volume of 67,573 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 147,235 shares. Blue Fire Equipment Corp. designs and manufactures proprietary drill bits for use in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It sells and leases various sizes of polycrystalline diamond cutter (PDC) drill bits to drilling contractors and oil and gas companies. Blue Fire Equipment Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.



What was the Moving Force behind BFLR On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report



MMRGlobal Inc (OTCMKTS:MMRF) traded with volume of 1.68 million shares in the recent trading session and the average volume of the stock remained 814,509 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.01 - $0.12. The stock showed a negative movement of -10.53% and was recently trading at $0.0340. The market capitalization of the stock remained 18.79 million. MMRGlobal, Inc., through its subsidiary, MyMedicalRecords, Inc., provides online personal health records (PHRs) and electronic safe deposit box storage solutions for consumers, healthcare professionals, employers, insurance companies, financial institutions, professional organizations, and affinity groups in the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy MMRF After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Vapor Corp., (OTCMKTS:VPCO) exchanged 81,212 shares and the average volume remained 718,476 shares. The stock escalated 1.98% and was moving at $1.03. The beta of the stock remained 14.07 and the EPS of the stock remained -0.03. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 60.19 million. Vapor Corp. designs, markets, and distributes electronic cigarettes and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. The companys electronic cigarettes are battery-powered products that enable users to inhale nicotine vapor without smoke, tar, ash, or carbon monoxide.



For How Long VPCO will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Net Profits Ten Inc (OTCBB:FARE) gained volume of 425,036 shares, while the average volume remained 455,448 shares. The stock advanced 2.17% and remained at $0.0470. The one month trend of the stock was 2.17% and the three month trend remained negative -6.17%.



For How Long FARE Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/