Penny Stocks in News - Great Florida Bank, Tata Communications Limited (ADR), CODESMART HOLDINGS, Minerco Resources Inc

Great Florida Bank (OTCMKTS:GFLB) gained 0.68%, trading on 102,613 shares to end the trade at $2.97. If we look at its trading history of past 52 weeks, the share price suffered low of $0.16 and was moved to maximum level of $3.00.The stock changed hands in a range of $2.94 to $2.97, bringing its market capitalization at about $38.94 million. Great Florida Bank provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and industries in southeast Florida. It offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, credit cards, cash management services, direct deposits, notary services, night depository services, cashiers checks, domestic collections, bank drafts, automated teller services, automated teller machine cards, and mobile and online banking services.



Tata Communications Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:TTCMY) declined -2.37% to complete the trading session at $5.36 with a total volume of 56,892 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 83,476 shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $4.56 and above $9.86.It floated in a range of $5.30 to $5.45 during last trading session with a beta value of 0.63.Its market capitalization now moved to about $763.80 million. Tata Communications Limited provides communications services to Fortune 1000 and mid-sized enterprises, service providers, and consumers worldwide. It offers international and national long distance voice services.



CODESMART HOLDINGS (OTCBB:ITEN) added 3.30% and was in a range of $6.63-$6.89 before closing at $6.89. The share price hit its 52-week low of $1.60 and $7.95 was the best price. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 44,005 shares versus an average volume of 98,506 shares. CodeSmart Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing on-line education services for medical coding and billing to healthcare professionals in the United States. It offers CODESMART UNIVERSITY, an on-line training program that teaches current and new medical coding professionals on ICD-10-CM/PCS coding systems.



Minerco Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MINE) added 3.57% yesterday, bringing its market capitalization around $2.87 million. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was 89.30 million shares as compared to average trading volume of 45.85 million shares. The share price after opening at $0.0028 made a high of $0.0038 and hovered above $0.0027 to end the day at $0.0029. Minerco Resources, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the development, production, and provision of clean, renewable energy solutions in Central America. It owns 100% interests in the 6 mega-watts per hour Chiligatoro hydro-electric project located in Intibuca, Honduras; 4 mega-watts per hour Iscan hydro-electric project situated in Olancho, Honduras; and 100 mega-watt per hour Sayab wind power project located in Choluteca, Honduras.



