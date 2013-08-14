Penny Stocks in Queue - AIA Group Ltd.(OTCMKTS:AAGIY), RECKITT BENCKISER PL(OTCMKTS:RBGLY), Fuelstream Inc(OTCMKTS:FLST), Bombardier, Inc.-Ord Shs(OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: AIA Group Ltd.(OTCMKTS:AAGIY), RECKITT BENCKISER PL(OTCMKTS:RBGLY), Fuelstream Inc(OTCMKTS:FLST), Bombardier, Inc.-Ord Shs(OTCMKTS:BDRBF)



AIA Group Ltd.(OTCMKTS:AAGIY) ended higher +0.21% and complete the day at $18.82. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 73,085. After opening at $18.50, the stock hit as high as $18.83. However, it traded between $13.39 and $19.31 over the last twelve months.



AIA Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides various products and services for insurance, protection, savings, investment, and retirement needs of individuals and businesses



For How Long AAGIY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



RECKITT BENCKISER PL(OTCMKTS:RBGLY) closed yesterday at $14.13, a +0.71% increase. Around 96,586 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 226,389 shares. The company is now valued at around $50.37 billion.



Reckitt Benckiser Group plc engages in the manufacture and sale of health care, hygiene, and home care products worldwide. The company offers antiseptic liquids under the Dettol brand; depilatory products under the Veet brand; medicated sore throat products under the Strepsils brand; condoms under the Durex brand



For How Long RBGLY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Fuelstream Inc(OTCMKTS:FLST) moved -21.43 percent lower at $0.165 and traded between $0.15 and $0.22 after opening the day at $0.22. Its performance over the last five days remained 32%, which stands at 7.84% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -94.31%.



Fuelstream, Inc. (Fuelstream), is a fuel transportation and logistics company, which brokers the sale and distribution of aviation and other fuels to corporate and commercial consumers. the Company is an in-wing and on-location supplier and distributor of aviation fuel to corporate, commercial, military, and privately-owned aircraft throughout the world.



Why Should Investors Buy FLST After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Bombardier, Inc.-Ord Shs(OTCMKTS:BDRBF) shares fall, losing -0.42 percent to close at $4.70. Around 137.36k shares changed hands yesterday.



Bombardier, Inc. is a Canada-based aerospace and transportation company. The Company operates in two segments: aerospace and rail transportation. The aerospace segment is structured by market segment (business aircraft, commercial aircraft and services), which is reflective of its organizational structure.



Will BDRBF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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