Penny Stocks in Queue - All Grade Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:HYII), Denso Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DNZOY), CelLynx Group Inc(OTCMKTS:CYNX), Quadrant 4 Systems Corp (OTCMKTS:QFOR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: All Grade Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:HYII), Denso Corporation (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DNZOY), CelLynx Group Inc(OTCMKTS:CYNX), Quadrant 4 Systems Corp(OTCMKTS:QFOR)



All Grade Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:HYII) was a volume gainer of 47.44 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 32.25 million shares. The stock opened the session at $0.0004 and finished at the end of the day at $0.0004.The market capitalization of the stock remained 95,996.00. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -98%. All Grade Mining, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. The company focuses on the extraction of iron ore in South America, primarily in Chile. It also intends to acquire a copper mining project, Jose Del Transito, in Chile.



Can Investors Bet on HYII after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



In the preceding trading session, Denso Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) exchanged 8,721.00 shares and the average volume remained 42,860.00 shares. The stock closed the session at $22.70 with the drop of -1.73%. Tracking three months and 6 months trends, the stock was at of +8.35% and +9.35%, respectively. Denso Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive technology, systems, and components worldwide. The company?s Thermal Systems segment provides air conditioning systems for cars and buses, radiators, cooling fans, inter coolers, oil coolers.



Why Should Investors Buy DNZOY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



CelLynx Group Inc(OTCMKTS:CYNX) Its closing price was $0.330. The volume of the stock was 35.96 million shares and the average volume remained 3.25 million shares. Yesterday, the stock traded amid the day price range of $0.0005 - $0.0006. The market capitalization of the stock remained 874,499.00. The beta of the stock remained -9.08. CelLynx Group, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of cellular network extenders for use in the small office, home, and mobile market places. It offers a line of cellular network infrastructure devices under the 5BARz brand name; and the Road Warrior, a cellular network extender.



Is CYNX a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



Quadrant 4 Systems Corp (OTCMKTS:QFOR) exchanged 139,895.00 shares in the previous trading session, and its average trading remained 61,386.00 shares. QFOR advanced +3.13% and it closed the trading at $0.330. The market capitalization of the stock remained 22.05 million. YTD trend of the stock was negative +164.21%. Quadrant 4 Systems Corporation provides software as a service based technology products. The company offers software products, platforms, consulting services, and solutions comprising proprietary technologies in social media, mobility, analytics, and cloud applications to small, medium, and large enterprise customers.



For How Long QFOR’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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