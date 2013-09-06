Penny Stocks in Queue: Exide Technologies (OTCMKTS: XIDEQ), Akzo Nobel N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: AKZOY), Stora Enso OYJ (ADR) (OTCMKTS: SEOAY), LIGHTHOUSE PETROLEUM (OTCMKTS: LHPT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Exide Technologies (OTCMKTS: XIDEQ), Akzo Nobel N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: AKZOY), Stora Enso OYJ (ADR) (OTCMKTS: SEOAY), LIGHTHOUSE PETROLEUM (OTCMKTS: LHPT).



Exide Technologies (OTCMKTS: XIDEQ) decreased -1.95% and closed at $0.201 on a traded volume of 523.408 shares, in comparison to 880.206 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -94.03%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $16.01 million and its total outstanding shares are 79.60 million.



Will XIDEQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Exide Technologies manufactures and supplies lead-acid batteries for transportation and industrial applications worldwide.



Akzo Nobel N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: AKZOY) plunged -0.80% and closed at $19.94 on a traded volume of 46.831 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 28.090 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -2.97%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $19.87 and $19.99.



Will AKZOY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the decorative paints, performance coatings, and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide.



Stora Enso OYJ (ADR) (OTCMKTS: SEOAY) jumped 1.00% and closed at $8.12. So far in three months, the stock is up 18.54%. The 52-week range for the stock is $5.84 and $8.15 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $8.15. Its introductory price for the day was $8.14, with the overall traded volume of 259.956 shares.



Will SEOAY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Stora Enso Oyj engages in the production and sale of biomaterials, paper, packaging, and wood products in Finland and internationally.



LIGHTHOUSE PETROLEUM (OTCMKTS: LHPT) showed no change, close at $0.0004 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 67.65 million shares, in comparison to 37.08 million shares of average trading volume.



Can Investors Bet on LHPT after this News update? Find Out Here



Lighthouse Petroleum, Inc., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the identification, evaluation, and qualifying natural gas and oil wells.



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