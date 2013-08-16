Penny Stocks in Queue - Gazprom OAO (ADR ) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY), Exide Technologies (OTCMKTS:XIDEQ), Tribune Company (OTCMKTS:TRBAA), ENERGY FUELS INC (OTCMKTS:EFRFF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Gazprom OAO (ADR ) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY), Exide Technologies (OTCMKTS:XIDEQ), Tribune Company (OTCMKTS:TRBAA), ENERGY FUELS INC (OTCMKTS:EFRFF)



Gazprom OAO (ADR ) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) decline -1.94% to closed at the price of $7.94 after opening at $7.99. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 276,498.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 842,766.00 shares. Gazprom OAO is a Russia-based company engaged in the operation of gas pipeline systems and gas supply to European countries. In addition, it is involved in the oil production and refining activities, as well as energy generation.



Will OGZPY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Exide Technologies (OTCMKTS:XIDEQ) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 561,908.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.21M shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $0.18 for the day and its closing price was $0.185 after decline -4.64%. Exide Technologies (Exide) is engaged in stored electrical energy solutions, and is a manufacturer and supplier of lead-acid batteries for transportation and industrial applications in the worldwide. Exide operates in four business segments.



Will XIDEQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally?Find Out Here



Tribune Company (OTCMKTS:TRBAA) traded with volume of 396,124.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of of 614,904.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $61.75 and closed at $60.50 by scoring +2.02%. Tribune Company is a media and entertainment company engaged in newspaper publishing, television and radio broadcasting and entertainment through its subsidiaries.



For How Long TRBAA Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



ENERGY FUELS INC (OTCMKTS:EFRFF) stock traded with total volume of 624,521.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 607,265.00 shares. LATF started its trading session with the price of $0.19 and closed at $0.185 after decline -3.65%. Energy Fuels Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of uranium and vanadium properties in the United States. The company?s principal properties include the White Mesa mill located near Blanding.



Why Should Investors Buy EFRFF After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/