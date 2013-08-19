Penny Stocks in Queue - Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:HUWHY), ENERGY FUELS INC(OTCMKTS:EFRFF), ROMARCO MIN INC NEW(OTCMKTS:RTRAF), Premier Exhibitions, Inc.(NASDAQ:PRXI).

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:HUWHY), ENERGY FUELS INC(OTCMKTS:EFRFF), ROMARCO MIN INC NEW(OTCMKTS:RTRAF), Premier Exhibitions, Inc.(NASDAQ:PRXI).



Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:HUWHY) ended higher +3.15% and complete the day at $24.23. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 104,033. After opening at $23.64, the stock hit as high as $24.25. However, it traded between $17.09 and $24.25 over the last twelve months.



Hutchison Whampoa Limited is an investment holding company. Its operations consist of six core businesses: ports and related services, property and hotels, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications.



For How Long HUWHY will Fight for Profitability?Read This Trend Analysis report



ENERGY FUELS INC (OTCMKTS:EFRFF) closed yesterday at $0.183, a -1.08% decrease. Around 154,052 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 625,133 shares. The company is now valued at around $139.73 million.



Energy Fuels Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of uranium and vanadium properties in the United States. The company?s principal properties include the White Mesa mill located near Blanding, Utah; the Arizona Strip uranium properties located in north central Arizona



Has EFRFF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



ROMARCO MIN INC NEW (OTCMKTS:RTRAF) moved +7.51 percent higher at $0.560 and traded between $0.52 and $0.57 after opening the day at $0.52. Its performance over the last five days remained 21.74%, which stands at 31.06% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -25.18%.



Romarco Minerals Inc., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals mineral properties in the United States.



For How Long RTRAF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Premier Exhibitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRXI) shares rose, gaining +0.60 percent to close at $1.69. The stock is down around -37.64% this year and -25.88% for the last 12 months. Around 74,424 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 106,865 shares.



Premier Exhibitions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries is in the business of presenting to the public museum-quality touring exhibitions around the world. The Company develops, deploys, and operates exhibition products that are presented to the public in exhibition centers, museums, and non-traditional venues



Why Should Investors Buy PRXI After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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