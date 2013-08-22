Penny Stocks in Queue - Kleangas Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:KGET), Linc Energy Ltd-ADR (OTCMKTS:LNCGY), Plandai Biotechnology Inc (OTCMKTS:PLPL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Kleangas Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:KGET), Linc Energy Ltd-ADR (OTCMKTS:LNCGY), Plandai Biotechnology Inc (OTCMKTS:PLPL)



Kleangas Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:KGET) opened the session at $0.0033, remained amid the day range of $0.0024 - $0003830, and closed the session at $0.0029. The stock showed a negative performance of -9.38% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 13.02 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 9.09 million shares. Windsor Resource Corp. designs, manufactures, and markets systems that generate oxygen and hydrogen by the electrolysis of water used in gasoline and diesel engines. Windsor Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Largo, Florida.



Has KGET Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Linc Energy Ltd-ADR (OTCMKTS:LNCGY) traded with volume of 31,787 shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 85,844 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.60 - $31.65. The stock showed a negative movement of -3.13% and closed its session at $14.84. The market capitalization of the stock remained 769.73 million. Linc Energy Ltd, a diversified energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of conventional oil and gas resources, and unconventional synthesis gas through the utilization of its underground coal gasification (UCG) technology. It is also involved in the development and commercialization of coal-to-liquids (CTL) processes through the combined utilization of UCG and gas-to-liquids (GTL) technologies.



Has LNCGY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Plandai Biotechnology Inc (OTCMKTS:PLPL) gained volume of 133,340 shares, while the average volume remained 51,739 shares. The stock advanced +8.20% and finished the session Wednesday at $0.660. The EPS of the stock remained -0.03. The one month of the stock was +40.43% and three month trend remained positive +29.41%. Plandaí Biotechnology, Inc. focuses on the farming of whole fruits, vegetables, and live plant material. It produces and sells timber and agricultural products from its farm and tea estate holdings in South Africa. The company also focuses on the production of proprietary functional foods and botanical extracts for the health and wellness industry.



Why Should Investors Buy PLPL After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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