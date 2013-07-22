Penny Stocks in Queue - Komatsu Ltd (ADR), Imageware Systems Inc, Novus Robotics Inc, Petrosonic Energy Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KMTUY), Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IWSY), Novus Robotics Inc (OTCMKTS:NRBT), Petrosonic Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PSON)



Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) declined -1.23%, trading on 21,947 shares to end the trade at $24.04. If we look at its trading history of past 52 weeks, the share price suffered low of $18.73 and was moved to maximum level of $29.63.The stock changed hands in a range of $23.84 to $24.05, bringing its market capitalization at about $22.90 billion. Komatsu Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of various industrial-use products and services under the Komatsu brand worldwide. Its Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment segment offers excavating equipment, such as hydraulic and mini excavators, and backhoe loaders.



Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IWSY) added 0.45% to complete the trading session at $2.25 with a total volume of 246,202 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 627,085 shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.54 and above $2.85.It floated in a range of $2.21 to $2.27 during last trading session with a beta value of 1.16.Its market capitalization now moved to about $172.44 million. ImageWare Systems, Inc. provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, and law enforcement and public safety markets. Its flagship product is the patented IWS Biometric Engine, a multi-biometric software platform enabling the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes.



Novus Robotics Inc (OTCMKTS:NRBT) added 30.32% and was in a range of $0.17-$0.24 before closing at $0.202. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.0023 and $0.24 was the best price. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 2.60 million shares versus an average volume of 180,613 shares. Novus Robotics, Inc. is engaged in engineering, designing, and manufacturing automated tube processing solutions for the automotive industry worldwide. The company offers maintenance and repair programs, which comprise emergency services, preventive maintenance programs, and predictive maintenance programs.



Petrosonic Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PSON) added 6.09% yesterday, bringing its market capitalization around $54.06 million. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was 682,841 shares as compared to average trading volume of 745,878 shares. The share price after opening at $0.78 made a high of $0.85 and hovered above $0.78 to end the day at $0.827. Petrosonic Energy, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the treatment and upgrading of heavy oil through sonicated solvent de-asphalting. Its target customers include heavy oil producers and heavy oil refineries, as well as industrial groups that consume heavy oil.



