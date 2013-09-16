Penny Stocks in Queue - KV Pharmaceutical Co(OTCMKTS:KVPHQ), AMERICAN COMMUNITY(OTCMKTS:ACYD), Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY), Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: KV Pharmaceutical Co(OTCMKTS:KVPHQ), AMERICAN COMMUNITY(OTCMKTS:ACYD), Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY), Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV).



KV Pharmaceutical Co(OTCMKTS:KVPHQ) ended higher +4.78% and complete the day at $0.0241. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 7.14 million. After opening at $0.02, the stock hit as high as $0.04. However, it traded between $0.02 and $0.82 over the last twelve months.



K-V Pharmaceutical Company operates as a specialty branded pharmaceutical marketing company primarily focusing on women?s health care in the United States. It provides Evamist, a transdermal estrogen therapy, which delivers a low dose of estradiol for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; and Makena



For How Long KVPHQ will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



AMERICAN COMMUNITY(OTCMKTS:ACYD) closed yesterday at $0.0024, a +140.00% increase. Around 66.61 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 8.27 million shares. The company is now valued at around $2.53 million.



WIALAN Technologies, LLC operates as a software and hardware integrator that manufactures industrial grade wireless equipment to enable the deployment of IP base services



For How Long ACYD Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY) moved +0.21 percent higher at $17.74 and traded between $17.68 and $17.81 after opening the day at $17.77. Its performance over the last five days remained 2.53%, which stands at 1.77% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 6.98%.



Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. It operates stores that primarily offer food, general merchandise, clothing, and electrical products. The company also provides retail banking, financial, and insurance services. In addition, it engages in data analysis, distribution, and property operations.



For How Long TSCDY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV) shares fall, losing -5.06 percent to close at $1.50. The stock is down around -13.79% this year and -12.79% for the last 12 months. Around 334,981 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 1.24 million shares.



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries, peripheral nerve injuries, and other neurotrauma conditions.



Will NVIV Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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