Penny Stocks in Queue - LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF), Save the World Air Inc(OTCBB:ZERO), Universal Bioenergy Inc(OTCMKTS:UBRG), National Australia Bank Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NABZY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF), Save the World Air Inc(OTCBB:ZERO), Universal Bioenergy Inc(OTCMKTS:UBRG), National Australia Bank Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NABZY)



LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF) ended higher +1.25% and complete the day at $7.30. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 80,045. After opening at $ 7.21, the stock hit as high as $7.32. However, it traded between $7.17 and $8.41 over the last twelve months.



Lightstream Resources Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focusing on light oil Bakken and Cardium resource plays with conventional light oil assets in Canada



For How Long LSTMF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Save the World Air Inc(OTCBB:ZERO) closed yesterday at $1.54, a +0.65% increase. Around 255,836 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 255,635 shares. The company is now valued at around $254.48 million.



Save the World Air, Inc. (STWA) is a development-stage company. The Company designs, licenses and develops products to improve energy efficiency of energy production and improve diesel engine performance.



For How Long ZERO Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Universal Bioenergy Inc(OTCMKTS:UBRG) moved +53.85 percent higher at $0.0020 and traded between $0.0011 and $0.002 after opening the day at $0.0012. Its performance over the last five days remained 11.11%, which stands at 11.11% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -63.64%.



Universal Bioenergy, Inc. (UB), formerly Palomine, Inc., is engaged in the production of renewable fuels primarily focused on biodiesel fuel, in the United States. Its subsidiary, Universal Bioenergy North America, Inc. (UBNA) operates the Company’s biodiesel refinery in Mississippi. In October 2007, UB merged with UBNA and UBNA became the surviving corporation.



For How Long UBRG Gloss will Attract Investors?Find out via this report



National Australia Bank Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NABZY) shares rose, gaining +0.81 percent to close at $28.70. The stock is up around 8.88% this year and 7.45% for the last 12 months. Around 38,495 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 31,190 shares.



National Australia Bank Limited provides products, advice and services. In Australia, it operates through National Australia Bank, MLC and UBank. In the United Kingdom, it operates through Clydesdale Bank. In New Zealand, it operates through Bank of New Zealand.



Why Should Investors Buy NABZY After The Recent Gain?Just Go Here and Find Out



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