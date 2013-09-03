Penny Stocks in Queue - LUKOIL (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LUKOY), LinkedIn Corp (NYSE:LNKD), Tag Oil Ltd (OTCMKTS:TAOIF), AURCANA CORP (OTCMKTS:AUNFF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: LUKOIL (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LUKOY), LinkedIn Corp (NYSE:LNKD), Tag Oil Ltd (OTCMKTS:TAOIF), AURCANA CORP (OTCMKTS:AUNFF)



LUKOIL (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) volume of 36,999 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 64,866 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $54.20 - $67.80 and the day range was $57.66 - $58.12.The stock opened the session at $58.12, remained amid the day range of $57.66 - $67.80, and closed the session at $57.66. The stock showed a negative performance of -1.94% in previous trading session. Open Joint Stock Company Oil company LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas in Russia and internationally.



Has LUKOY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



LinkedIn Corp (NYSE:LNKD) ended lower -0.45% and complete the day at $240.04. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.08 million. After opening at $240.99, the stock hit as high as $242.47. However, it traded between $94.75 and $247.98 over the last twelve months. LinkedIn Corporation operates an online professional network. The company, through its proprietary platform, allows members to create, manage, and share their professional identity online; build and engage with their professional networks; access shared knowledge and insights; and find business opportunities.



Has LNKD Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Tag Oil Ltd (OTCMKTS:TAOIF) volume of the stock was 33,197 shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 34,619 shares. The stock boosted +0.47% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $4.26. The stock traded 33,197 shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 34,619 shares. TAG Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in New Zealand. The company holds 100% interest in the Taranaki Basin covering approximately 30,816 net acres; and the East Coast Basin covering approximately 1.74 million acres located on the North Island of New Zealand.



Will TAOIF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



AURCANA CORP (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) traded with volume of 46,087 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 79,459 shares. The stock decreased -2.42% and finished the trading at $2.38. The market capitalization of the stock remained 142.46 million. Aurcana Corporation, a junior mining company, engages in the production and sale of copper, silver, lead, and zinc concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties.



Will AUNFF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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