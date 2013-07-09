Penny Stocks in Queue - MultiCell Technologies, Inc., Writer S Group Film Corp, Alternative Energy Partners Inc, EFUEL EFN CORP

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: MultiCell Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCET), Writer s Group Film Corp (OTCMKTS:WRIT), Alternative Energy Partners Inc (OTCBB:AEGY), EFUEL EFN CORP (OTCMKTS:EFLN)



MultiCell Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCET) trading on 1.68 million shares to end the trade at $0.0012. The stock changed hands in a range of $0.0011 to $0.0012, bringing its market capitalization at about $1.93 million. If we look at its trading history of past 52 weeks, the share price suffered low of $0.001 and was moved to maximum level of $0.0067. MultiCell Technologies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products by using its immune system modulation technologies.



Writer s Group Film Corp (OTCMKTS:WRIT) complete the trading session at $0.0004 with a total volume of 37.08 million shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 17.02 million shares. It floated in a range of $0.0004 to $0.0006 during last trading session with a beta value of 4.00. Its market capitalization now moved to about $369,323. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.0002 and above $0.006. Writers Group Film Corp., a content creation company, focuses on the production, acquisition, and distribution of live concerts in three dimensional format (3D) for digital broadcast into digitally-enabled movie theaters in the United States and internationally.



Alternative Energy Partners Inc (OTCBB:AEGY) added 12.50% and was in a range of $0.0008-$0.001 before closing at $0.0009. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 11.35 million shares versus an average volume of 40.56 million shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.0002 and $0.0175 was the best price. Alternative Energy Partners, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the energy production and management business in the United States. The company provides commercial buildings with advanced solar thermal energy production systems allowing businesses to use alternative energy sources.



EFUEL EFN CORP (OTCMKTS:EFLN) declined -25% yesterday, bringing its market capitalization around $1.80 million. The share price after opening at $0.0011 made a high of $0.0012 and hovered above $0.0008 to end the day at $0.0009. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was 15.73 million shares as compared to average trading volume of 13.06 million shares. eFUEL EFN, Corp., an Internet services company, provides various Web based services. It offers outRAGEousEncounters.com, an online dating site. It also owns commercial real estate located in the City of Wilcox County, Georgia.



