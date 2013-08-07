Penny Stocks in Queue - MultiCell Technologies, Inc.(OTCMKTS:MCET), CHINA CONSTRUCTION B(OTCMKTS:CICHY), Telstra Corporation Ltd(OTCMKTS:TLSYY), Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: MultiCell Technologies, Inc.(OTCMKTS:MCET), CHINA CONSTRUCTION B(OTCMKTS:CICHY), Telstra Corporation Ltd(OTCMKTS:TLSYY), Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ZURVY)



MultiCell Technologies, Inc.(OTCMKTS:MCET) ended higher +8.33% and complete the day at $0.0013. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 110.90 million. After opening at $0.0012, the stock hit as high as $0.0015. However, it traded between $0.001 and $0.0067 over the last twelve months.



MultiCell Technologies, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing novel therapeutics and discovery tools to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of neurological disorders, hepatic disease, cancer and interventional cardiology and peripheral vessel applications.



CHINA CONSTRUCTION B(OTCMKTS:CICHY) closed yesterday at $14.49, a -1.63% decrease. Around 138,504 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 72,951 shares. The company is now valued at around $177.07 billion.



China Construction Bank Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and personal banking, and treasury services. Its Corporate Banking segment offers various financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.



Telstra Corporation Ltd(OTCMKTS:TLSYY) moved +1.20 percent higher at $22.77 and traded between $22.58 and $22.77 after opening the day at $22.58. Its performance over the last five days remained 5.85%, which stands at -12.25% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 0.09%.



Telstra Corporation Limited (Telstra) telecommunications and information services company providing telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. The Company operates in nine segments.



Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ZURVY) shares fall, losing -0.14 percent to close at $27.39. The stock is up around 2.21% this year and 19.98% for the last 12 months. Around 60,292 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 95,305 shares.



Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a Switzerland-based holding company engaged in the insurance sector. The Company provides a range of general and life insurance products and services for individuals, small business, mid-sized and large-sized companies, and multinational corporations



