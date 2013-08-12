Penny Stocks in Queue - NAUTILUS MINERALS in (OTCMKTS:NUSMF), GMK Noril'skiy Nikel' OAO (OTCMKTS:NILSY), MINDPIX CORP NEW (OTCMKTS:MPIX), Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITEY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: NAUTILUS MINERALS IN (OTCMKTS:NUSMF), GMK Noril'skiy nikel' OAO (OTCMKTS:NILSY), MINDPIX CORP NEW (OTCMKTS:MPIX), Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITEY)



NAUTILUS MINERALS IN (OTCMKTS:NUSMF) opened its shares at the price of $0.47 for the day. Its closing price was $0.490 after gaining +4.37% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 238,213.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 145,205.00 shares. Nautilus Minerals Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of the ocean floor for copper, gold, silver, and zinc seafloor massive sulphide deposits in Australasia.



Why Should Investors Buy NUSMF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



GMK Noril'skiy nikel' OAO (OTCMKTS:NILSY) percentage change gain +1.82% to close at $12.75 with the total traded volume of 57,681.00 shares, more than average volume of 34,288.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $12.38 - $20.36, while its day lowest price was $12.75and it hit its day highest price at $12.85. GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ OAO (Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel OJSC or MMC Norilsk Nickel OJSC) is a Russia-based company engaged in the exploration, extraction, refining and sale of base and precious metals. The Company is a producer of nickel and palladium and a producer of platinum and copper.



Will NILSY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



MINDPIX CORP NEW (OTCMKTS:MPIX) remained among the day advancers and traded with volume of 3.69M shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 4.88M shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $0.008- $0.02 while its day lowest price was $0.0161 and it hit its day highest price at $0.0181. MPIX total market capitalization is $ 13.06M shares. Mindpix, Corp. operates as a diversified multi-media technology/Internet entertainment content company worldwide. It owns, develops, produces, and sells music, family movies, DVD?s, television programming and broadcasting, and live events for distribution to consumers; and collects multimedia and family entertainment content.



Can Investors Bet on MPIX after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITEY) started its trading session with the price of $6.68 and closed at $6.56. DEMBF stocks traded with total volume of 44,532.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 161,880.00 shares. Day range of the stock was $6.52-$6.80. Surgutneftegaz OAO (Surgutneftegaz OJSC) is a Russia-based company engaged in the oil industry. The Company’s activities include prospecting and exploration of hydrocarbons, oil and oil and-gas fields development and construction; oil products and petrochemicals manufacturing and marketing; gas processing, and gas products marketing.



For How Long MITEY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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