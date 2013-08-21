Penny Stocks in Queue - Neah Power Systems Inc(OTCBB:NPWZ), Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY), Liquidmetal Technologies Inc(OTCBB:LQMT), Interactive Leisure Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:IALS).

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Neah Power Systems Inc(OTCBB:NPWZ), Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY), Liquidmetal Technologies Inc(OTCBB:LQMT), Interactive Leisure Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:IALS).



Neah Power Systems Inc(OTCBB:NPWZ) ended higher +33.33% and complete the day at $0.0044. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 32.70 million. After opening at $0.0045, the stock hit as high as $0.0055. However, it traded between $0.0031 and $0.021over the last twelve months.

Neah Power Systems, Inc. is a United States-based Company, which develops power solutions for portable electronic devices including notebook PCs, military radios and other power-hungry computer, entertainment, and communications products



For How Long NPWZ will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY) closed yesterday at $23.34, a -2.02% decrease. Around 86,323 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 127,339 shares. The company is now valued at around $55.36 billion.

Axa SA, (AXA), is a France-based holding company engaged in the business of financial protection, insurance and asset management.



Has AXAHY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Liquidmetal Technologies Inc(OTCBB:LQMT) moved +10.08 percent higher at $0.0142 and traded between $0.13 and $0.14 after opening the day at $0.13. Its performance over the last five days remained -11.25%, which stands at 9.23% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 42.14%.

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (Liquidmetal Technologies) is materials technology company that develops and commercializes products made from amorphous alloys. The Company's Liquidmetal family of alloys consists of a variety of bulk alloys and composites that utilize the advantages offered by amorphous alloy technology.



For How Long LQMT Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Interactive Leisure Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:IALS) shares fall, losing -18.81 percent to close at $0.130. The stock is up around 64850% this year and 64850% for the last 12 months. Around 1.78 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 298,776 shares.

InterActive Leisure Systems Inc, formerly Dukeshire Ventures Inc., is engaged in the development of Digital Versatile Disc (DVD), format known as Versatile Multilayer Disc (VMD). The Company consists of three operating divisions: Optics, Electronics and Media Division



Will IALS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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