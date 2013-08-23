Penny Stocks in Queue - Plandai Biotechnology Inc(OTCMKTS:PLPL), Minerco Resources, Inc. (MINE), FANNIE MAE PFD S(OTCBB:FNMAS), Bayer AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Plandai Biotechnology Inc(OTCMKTS:PLPL), Minerco Resources, Inc. (OTCBB:MINE), FANNIE MAE PFD S(OTCBB:FNMAS), Bayer AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BAYRY).



Plandai Biotechnology Inc(OTCMKTS:PLPL) ended higher +6.06% and complete the day at $0.700. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 302,005 . After opening at $0.67, the stock hit as high as $0.79. However, it traded between $0.04 and $0.79 over the last twelve months.



Plandai Biotechnology, Inc., formerly Diamond Ranch Foods, Ltd., through its subsidiaries focuses on the farming of whole fruits, vegetables and live plant material and the production of functional foods and botanical extracts for the health and wellness industry. Its principle holdings consist of land, farms and infrastructure in South Africa.



For How Long PLPL will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Minerco Resources, Inc. (OTCBB:MINE) closed yesterday at $0.0038, a +18.5% increase. Around 38.40 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 58.19 million shares. The company is now valued at around $3.76 million.



Minerco Resources, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company is a progress developer, producer and provider of clean, renewable energy solutions in Latin Americ



For How Long MINE Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



FANNIE MAE PFD S(OTCBB:FNMAS) moved +1.24 percent higher at $4.89 and traded between $4.80 and $4.95 after opening the day at $4.82. Its performance over the last five days remained 4.04%, which stands at -1.61% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 192.81%.



Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders in the primary mortgage market into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS).



For How Long FNMAS Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Bayer AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BAYRY) shares rose, gaining +0.98percent to close at $118.01. The stock is up around 23.03% this year and 52.51% for the last 12 months. Around 38,751 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 30,113 shares.



Bayer AG is a German management holding company with core competencies in the field of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It's business operations are organized into three subgroups: HealthCare, involved in the research, development and manufacture of health products for people and animals, CropScience, engaged in the crop protection and non-agricultural pest control



Why Should Investors Buy BAYRY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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