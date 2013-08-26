Penny Stocks in Queue - SAMPO OYJ UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY), CSL LTD UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:CMXHY), Obscene Jeans Corp. (OTCBB:OBJE), DBS Group Holdings Ltd. (ADR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: SAMPO OYJ UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY), CSL LTD UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:CMXHY), Obscene Jeans Corp. (OTCBB:OBJE), DBS Group Holdings Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)



SAMPO OYJ UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) opened the session at $22.22, remained amid the day range of $22.20 - $22.32, and closed the session at $22.32. The stock showed a positive performance of +1.64% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 16,210 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 14,945 shares. Sampo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty (P&C), and life insurance products and services primarily in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Russia, and the Baltic countries.



For How Long SAXPY’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



CSL LTD UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:CMXHY) traded with volume of 12,202 shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 22,851 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $21.60 - $32.69. The stock showed a positive movement of +1.01% and closed its session at $29.94. The market capitalization of the stock remained 28.88 billion. CSL Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Switzerland, Germany, and internationally.



For How Long CMXHY will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Obscene Jeans Corp. (OTCBB:OBJE) exchanged 226,540 shares and the average volume remained 206,271 shares. The stock dropped -8.33% and closed the session at $0.440. The EPS of the stock remained -0.23. OBJ Enterprises, Inc., a development stage company, focuses to design, develop, manufacture, market, wholesale, distribute, and sell a women?s line of ?Obscene Brand jeans?. It also plans to offer t-shirts, jackets, and sweatshirts.



Why Should Investors Buy OBJE After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



DBS Group Holdings Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) gained volume of 14,329 shares, while the average volume remained 15,459 shares. The stock advanced +0.26% and finished the session Friday at $50.67. The one month of the stock was -4.4% and three month trend remained negative -6.6%. DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides corporate, SME, consumer and wholesale banking services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and rest of the world. Its Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance



Why Should Investors Buy DBSDY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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