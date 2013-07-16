Penny Stocks in Queue - Sanborn Resources Ltd, Save the World Air Inc, Applied DNA Sciences Inc, Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Sanborn Resources Ltd (OTCBB:SANB), Save the World Air Inc OTCBB:ZERO), Applied DNA Sciences Inc (OTCBB:APDN), Advanced Cell Technology, Inc. (OTCBB:ACTC)



Sanborn Resources Ltd (OTCBB:SANB) declined -27.98%, trading on 824,722 shares to end the trade at $0.381. If we look at its trading history of past 52 weeks, the share price suffered low of $0.01 and was moved to maximum level of $0.65.The stock changed hands in a range of $0.33 to $0.55, bringing its market capitalization at about $91.44 million. Sanborn Resources, Ltd., a development stage company, focuses on the evaluation of opportunities in mining and minerals in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Universal Tech Corp. and changed its name to Sanborn Resources, Ltd. in March 2013. Sanborn Resources, Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.



Save the World Air Inc OTCBB:ZERO) complete the trading session at $1.20 with a total volume of 283,210 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 122,420shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.42 and above $1.92.It floated in a range of $1.15 to $1.20 during last trading session with a beta value of 1.20.Its market capitalization now moved to about $172.40 million. Save The World Air, Inc., a development stage enterprise, engages in designing, licensing, and developing products to commercialize energy efficient technologies. It offers energy efficiency technologies that assist in meeting global energy demands, improving the economics of oil extraction and transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.



Applied DNA Sciences Inc (OTCBB:APDN) added 2.29% and was in a range of $0.18-$0.20 before closing at $0.179. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.02 and $0.31 was the best price. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 1.87 million shares versus an average volume of 2.03 million shares. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides botanical-DNA based security and authentication solutions in Europe and the United States. The company offers SigNature DNA markers for embedding into a range of products, including various inks, dyes, textile treatments, thermal ribbon, thread, varnishes, and adhesives; SmartDNA



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc. (OTCBB:ACTC) declined -0.13% yesterday, bringing its market capitalization around $183.39 million. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was3.97 million shares as compared to average trading volume of 6.85 million shares. The share price after opening at $0.08 made a high of $0.08 and hovered above $0.08 to end the day at $0.0768. Advanced Cell Technology, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of human embryonic and adult stem cell technology in the field of regenerative medicine. The company is conducting various clinical trials for treating macular degeneration,



