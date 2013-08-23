Penny Stocks in Queue - Sigma Labs Inc(OTCMKTS:SGLB), CARREFOUR S.A.(OTCMKTS:CRRFY), Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY), Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Sigma Labs Inc(OTCMKTS:SGLB), CARREFOUR S.A.(OTCMKTS:CRRFY), Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY), Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO).



Sigma Labs Inc(OTCMKTS:SGLB) ended higher 5.00% and complete the day at $0.0735. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 4.33 million. After opening at $0.07, the stock hit as high as $0.08 However, it traded between $0.01 and $0.14 over the last twelve months.



Sigma Labs, Inc. has two wholly-owned subsidiaries, B6 Sigma, Inc. and Sumner & Lawrence Limited (dba Sumner Associates).



For How Long SGLB will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



CARREFOUR S.A.(OTCMKTS:CRRFY) closed yesterday at $6.41, a +2.23% increase. Around 344,691 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 103,624 shares. The company is now valued at around $22.70 billion.



Carrefour SA operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores worldwide.



For How Long CRRFY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY) moved +0.35 percent higher at $17.21 and traded between $17.12 and $17.26 after opening the day at $17.20. Its performance over the last five days remained -1.83%, which stands at 0.94% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 3.8%.



Tesco PLC is an international retailer. The activity of the Company is retailing and associated activities in the United Kingdom, the People’s Republic of China, the Czech Republic, Hungary, the Republic of Ireland, India, Malaysia, Poland, Slovakia, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey and the United States.



For How Long TSCDY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO) shares fall, losing -7.77 percent to close at $0.950. The stock is up around 352.38% this year and 375% for the last 12 months. Around 312,507 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 353,891 shares.



Vapor Corp (Vapor) is engaged in designing, marketing and distributing electronic cigarettes and accessories under the Fifty-One, Krave, VaporX, EZ Smoker, Green Puffer, Americig, Fumre Hookah Stix and Smoke Star brands. Electronic consists of three functional components: a mouthpiece



Will VPCO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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