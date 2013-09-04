Penny Stocks in Queue - SK3 Group Inc (NDA) (OTCMKTS: SKTO), LUKOIL (ADR) (OTCMKTS: LUKOY), GABRIEL RESOURCES LT (OTCMKTS: GBRRF), Cellceutix Corp (OTCBB: CTIX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: SK3 Group Inc (NDA) (OTCMKTS: SKTO), LUKOIL (ADR) (OTCMKTS: LUKOY), GABRIEL RESOURCES LT (OTCMKTS: GBRRF), Cellceutix Corp (OTCBB: CTIX)



SK3 Group Inc (NDA) (OTCMKTS: SKTO) managed to keep its fall at -12.50% on above -normal volume of 5.42M shares. The stock settled at $0.0091after floating in a range of $0.01 to $0.01. Its latest price has reached market capitalization of $3.62 million. Its 52-week range has been $0.002 to $0.08.



SK3 Group, Inc. (SK3), formerly CTT International Distributors Inc., is a development-stage company. The Company was formed by the merger of Slabsdirect.com, Inc. and CTT International Distributors Inc. SK3 has one subsidiary, CTT Distributors Ltd., which is the operating company. SK3 is in the e-commerce business and provides non-branded computer and electronic merchandise at discount prices to the Internet consumer through its Website www.cheaperthanthem.com.



Has SKTO Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



LUKOIL (ADR) (OTCMKTS: LUKOY) traded down on a volume of 195,179, lower than its standard daily volume. Shares have dropped -0.28% to $57.50. Over the last twelve months, the stock has gained 1.2% and faced a worst price of $54.20.



NK Lukoil OAO (Neftyanaya Kompaniya LUKOIL OAO or NK LUKOIL OJSC) is a Russia-based integrated oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the business of oil exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution. It is an owner of refineries, gas processing, petrochemical plants and gas stations network located in Russia, Eastern and Western Europe, as well as Africa.



Has LUKOY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



GABRIEL RESOURCES LT (OTCMKTS: GBRRF) settled -16.64% lower at $1.33 on below -normal volume of 107,970 shares during the last trading day. The stock has its 12-month high at $2.94 and 52-week low price was $1.08. It traded in a range of $1.3223 to $1.5741 during the last trading day.



Gabriel Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal mining projects located in Romania.



Will GBRRF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



In the last trading session, Cellceutix Corp (OTCBB: CTIX) was up on low volume, trading at a volume of 136,355versus its average daily volume of 235,986.00 shares. At $1.92, the stock has attained market capitalization of $178.89 million.



Cellceutix Corporation is an early-stage developmental biopharmaceutical company. The Company has acquired exclusive rights to eight different pharmaceutical compound candidates that are designed for treatment of diseases which exist, or may exist in the future.



Will CTIX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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