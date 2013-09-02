Penny Stocks in Queue - Solar Thin Films Inc(OTCMKTS:SLTZ), GIVAUDAN SA ADR(OTCMKTS:GVDNY), MS&AD INS GROUP ADR(OTCMKTS:MSADY), TouchIT Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:TUCN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Solar Thin Films Inc(OTCMKTS:SLTZ), GIVAUDAN SA ADR(OTCMKTS:GVDNY), MS&AD INS GROUP ADR(OTCMKTS:MSADY), TouchIT Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:TUCN).



Solar Thin Films Inc(OTCMKTS:SLTZ) ended lower -16.67% and complete the day at $0.900. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 39,435. After opening at $1.08, the stock hit as high as $1.08. However, it traded between $0.25 and $4.00 over the last twelve months.



Solar Thin Films, Inc. is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and installation of thin-film amorphous silicon (a-Si) photovoltaic manufacturing equipment. The equipment is used in plants that produce photovoltaic thin-film a-Si solar panels or modules.



Has SLTZ Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



GIVAUDAN SA ADR(OTCMKTS:GVDNY) closed yesterday at $26.76, a +0.72% increase. Around 11,725 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 11,727shares. The company is now valued at around $12.27 billion.



Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and flavor products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates in two divisions, Flavours and Fragrances.



For How Long GVDNY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



MS&AD INS GROUP ADR(OTCMKTS:MSADY) moved -2.30 percent lower at $12.51 and traded between $12.43 and $12.52 after opening the day at $12.50. Its performance over the last five days remained -5.01%, which stands at -4.36% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 26.36%.



MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services in Japan, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It primarily offers life and non-life insurance products, such as marine, personal accident, compulsory automobile liability, voluntary automobile, health, fire and allied, and other types of insurance products; and reinsurance services.



Why Should Investors Buy MSADY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



TouchIT Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:TUCN) Trade close at $0.0060. The stock is up around 33.33% this year and 33.33% for the last 12 months. Around 3.13 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 4.05 million shares.



TouchIT Technologies, Inc. designs, produces and markets touch-based visual communication products. The Company manufactures a range of touch screen and touch boards products to suit all types of application from small liquid crystal display (LCD) touch-screens to large interactive whiteboard displays and audience response systems.



Can TUCN Show a Strong Recovery? Find out in This Research Report



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