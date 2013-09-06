Penny Stocks in Queue: TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR (OTCMKTS: TCEHY), PTA HOLDINGS in (OTCMKTS: PTAH), Deutsche Post AG ADR (OTCMKTS: DPSGY), Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: SVCBY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR (OTCMKTS: TCEHY), PTA HOLDINGS IN (OTCMKTS: PTAH), Deutsche Post AG ADR (OTCMKTS: DPSGY), Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: SVCBY).



TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR (OTCMKTS: TCEHY) increased 2.06% and closed at $50.15on a traded volume of 31.685 shares, in comparison to 86.816 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 56.43%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $91.33 billion.



Will TCEHY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (IVAS), mobile and telecommunications value-added services (MVAS), online advertising services, and e-Commerce transactions services



PTA HOLDINGS IN (OTCMKTS: PTAH) soared 33.33% and closed at $0.0008 on a traded volume of 62.56 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 82.66 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 100%.



Will PTAH Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



PTA Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel agency in the United States. It also operates a travel agent training school and a travel kiosk.



Deutsche Post AG ADR (OTCMKTS: DPSGY) jumped 0.40% and closed at $30.26. So far in three months, the stock is up 18.48%. The 52-week range for the stock is $18.55 and $30.38 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $30.38. Its introductory price for the day was $30.33, with the overall traded volume of 31.030 shares.



Will DPSGY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Deutsche Post AG and its subsidiaries provide logistics and communications services primarily in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific.



Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: SVCBY) after opening its trade at the price of $24.84, dropped -1.44% to close at $24.60 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 59.616 shares, in comparison to 35.118 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $17.23 and $27.08 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $24.87.



Will SVCBY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) engages in the development, production, and marketing of personal care products, tissues, and forest products worldwide.



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