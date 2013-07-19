Penny Stocks in Queue - Tengion, Inc., Imageware Systems Inc, Advanced Cell Technology, Inc., Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc.

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Tengion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNGN), Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IWSY), Advanced Cell Technology, Inc. (OTCBB:ACTC), Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:LBMH)



Tengion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNGN) gained 55.95%, trading on 646,493 shares to end the trade at $1.31. If we look at its trading history of past 52 weeks, the share price suffered low of $0.26 and was moved to maximum level of $3.40.The stock changed hands in a range of $0.83 to $1.39, bringing its market capitalization at about $4.47 million. Tengion, Inc. operates as a regenerative medicine company. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a range of neo-organs or products composed of living cells with or without synthetic or natural materials that are implanted or injected into the body to engraft into, regenerate.



Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IWSY) declined -1.75% to complete the trading session at $2.24 with a total volume of 317,857 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 619,240 shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.54 and above $2.85.It floated in a range of $2.24 to $2.29 during last trading session with a beta value of 1.16.Its market capitalization now moved to about $171.67 million. ImageWare Systems, Inc. provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, and law enforcement and public safety markets.



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc. (OTCBB:ACTC) recorded a fall of -3.57% and was in a range of $0.08-$0.08 before closing at $0.0756. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.05 and $0.10 was the best price. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 9.01 million shares versus an average volume of 5.90 million shares. Advanced Cell Technology, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of human embryonic and adult stem cell technology in the field of regenerative medicine.



Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:LBMH) yesterday, bringing its market capitalization around $88.16 million. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was 330,620 shares as compared to average trading volume of 194,306 shares. The share price after opening at $1.85 made a high of $1.90 and hovered above $1.82 to end the day at $1.83. Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries distribute direct-to-consumer durable medical supplies for seniors in the United States. The company primarily offers urological catheters, ostomy supplies, mastectomy fashions, and diabetic supplies. It also provides home health care services to Medicare-eligible seniors with chronic illness.



