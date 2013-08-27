Penny Stocks in Queue - Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY), Tribune Company(OTCMKTS:TRBAA), ARCAM AB ORD(OTCMKTS:AMAVF), LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY), Tribune Company(OTCMKTS:TRBAA), ARCAM AB ORD(OTCMKTS:AMAVF), LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY).



Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY) ended lower -0.51% and complete the day at $17.49. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 180,797. After opening at $17.50, the stock hit as high as $17.59. However, it traded between $14.83 and $17.98 over the last twelve months.



Tesco PLC is an international retailer. The activity of the Company is retailing and associated activities in the United Kingdom, the People’s Republic of China, the Czech Republic, Hungary, the Republic of Ireland, India, Malaysia, Poland, Slovakia, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey and the United States.



Has TSCDY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Tribune Company(OTCMKTS:TRBAA) closed yesterday at $60.75, a +0.58% increase. Around 1.05 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 482,121 shares. The company is now valued at around $3.43 billion.



Tribune Company is a media and entertainment company engaged in newspaper publishing, television and radio broadcasting and entertainment through its subsidiaries. The Company’s operations are divided into two industry segments: publishing and broadcasting and entertainment.



For How Long TRBAA Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



ARCAM AB ORD(OTCMKTS:AMAVF) moved +6.78 percent higher at $114.25 and traded between $110.35 and $116.49 after opening the day at $111.00. Its performance over the last five days remained 24.29%, which stands at 71.86% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 323.15%.



Arcam AB provides additive manufacturing solutions for the production of metal components. The company offers Arcam Q10, an electron beam melting (EBM) machine for the industrial production of orthopedic implants; and Arcam A2



For How Long AMAVF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY) shares rose, gaining +0.03 percent to close at $37.22. The stock is down around -1.25% this year and 12.92% for the last 12 months. Around 61,824 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 66,553 shares.



LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA, (LVMH), is a France-based luxury goods company. It owns a portfolio of luxury brands and its business activities are divided into five segments: Wines and Spirits, Fashion and Leather Goods, Perfumes and Cosmetics, Watches and Jewelry, and Selective Retailing. The activities of the wines and spirits sector include the Champagne and Wines branch



Why Should Investors Buy LVMUY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/