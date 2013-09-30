Penny Stocks in Queue - TGFIN Holdings Inc.(OTCMKTS:TGFN), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC), Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT), Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PVCT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: TGFIN Holdings Inc.(OTCMKTS:TGFN), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC), Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT), Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PVCT).



TGFIN Holdings Inc.(OTCMKTS:TGFN) ended higher +11.29% and complete the day at $0.0270. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 5.38 million. After opening at $0.04, the stock hit as high as 0.07.



TGFIN Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, develops software applications for the Apple iphone and other hand-held devices in the United States. Its applications include SportsCast Baseball, SportsCast Basketball, and SportsCast Soccer.



For How Long TGFN will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC) closed yesterday at $1.25, a -2.34% decrease. Around 2.10 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 4.84 million shares. The company is now valued at around $812.55 million.



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation provides credit guarantee for residential mortgages originated by mortgage lenders and invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Single-Family Guarantee, Investments, and Multifamily.



Has FMCC Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find out via this report



Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT) moved +4.00 percent higher at $1.04 and traded between $0.99 and $1.07 after opening the day at $1.01. Its performance over the last five days remained 0.97%, which stands at 58.78% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 240.98%.



Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications



Will GSAT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PVCT) shares fall, losing -8.33percent to close at $0.770. The stock is up around 37.5% this year and 14.93% for the last 12 months. Around 1.17 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 523,978 shares.



Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications



Will PVCT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find out via this report



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