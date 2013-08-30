Penny Stocks in Queue: UNISOURCE CORP (OTCMKTS: USRC), Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITSY), Softbank Corp. (Japan) (OTCMKTS: SFTBY), Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB: LBMH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: UNISOURCE CORP (OTCMKTS: USRC), Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITSY), Softbank Corp. (Japan) (OTCMKTS: SFTBY), Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB: LBMH).



UNISOURCE CORP (OTCMKTS: USRC) increased 2.99% and closed at $0.448 on a traded volume of 352.377shares, in comparison to 134.328 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -72.68%.



Will USRC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITSY) plunged -0.27% and closed at $280.75 on a traded volume of 1.222 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.551 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 5.9%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $279.00 and $281.64.



Will MITSY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Mitsui & Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a general trading company. It engages in the wholesale, retail, and processing of steel products; domestic sales, export, and import of steel products for construction and other steel products; mining and sale of iron ore; sales and trading of scrap, ferroalloys, and non-ferrous material products; copper mining in Chile; scrap metal recycling; and nickel and cobalt smelting.



Softbank Corp. (Japan) (OTCMKTS: SFTBY) jumped 0.89% and closed at $31.70. So far in three months, the stock is up 21.64%. The 52-week range for the stock is $14.56 and $35.02 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $31.83. Its introductory price for the day was $31.44, with the overall traded volume of 34.503 shares.



Will SFTBY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



SoftBank Corp. operates in the information industry in Japan. It operates through four segments: Mobile Communications, Broadband Infrastructure, Fixed-line Telecommunications, and Internet Culture.



Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB: LBMH) after opening its shares at the price of $1.60, jumped 1.89% to close at $1.62 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 113.722 shares, in comparison to 154.714shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.56 and $1.90 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $1.64.



Will LBMH Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries distribute direct-to-consumer durable medical supplies for seniors in the United States.



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