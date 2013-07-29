Penny Stocks in Queue - Vapor Corp., Medient Studios Inc, NanoViricides Inc, Jones Soda Co. ( USA )

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Vapor Corp., (OTCMKTS:VPCO), Medient Studios Inc (OTCMKTS:MDNT), NanoViricides Inc (OTCBB:NNVC), Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA)



Vapor Corp., (OTCMKTS:VPCO) declined -1.92%, trading on 231,114 shares to end the trade at $1.02. If we look at its trading history of past 52 weeks, the share price suffered low of $0.15 and was moved to maximum level of $1.50.The stock changed hands in a range of $1.01 to $1.05, bringing its market capitalization at about $61.39 million. Vapor Corp. designs, markets, and distributes electronic cigarettes and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. The companys electronic cigarettes are battery-powered products that enable users to inhale nicotine vapor without smoke, tar, ash, or carbon monoxide.



Medient Studios Inc (OTCMKTS:MDNT) added 18.45% to complete the trading session at $1.22 with a total volume of 228,220 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 35,193 shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.19 and above $3.00.It floated in a range of $0.80 to $1.22.Its market capitalization now moved to about $2.37 million. Medient Studios, Inc. (MDNT) announced that the Property Committee of the Effingham County Industrial Development Authority has formally approved the Master Plan for the Studioplex on the 1,550 acre property. All procedural formalities are now complete and the formal lease agreement will be signed on the 19th of August and the Ground breaking ceremony will be held on the 29th of August.



NanoViricides Inc (OTCBB:NNVC) added 1.51% and was in a range of $0.91-$0.98 before closing at $0.975. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.32 and $1.03 was the best price. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 175,247 shares versus an average volume of 307,059 shares. NanoViricides, Inc., a nano-biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company has two anti-influenza drug candidates at advanced pre-clinical stage which include two FluCide drugs comprising an orally bioactive nanomedicine for out-patients and an active injectable form for the treatment of hospitalized patients



Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA) added 2.70%, bringing its market capitalization around $29.28 million. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was 212,419 shares as compared to average trading volume of 165,765 shares. The share price after opening at $0.72 made a high of $0.77 and hovered above $0.72 to end the day at $0.760. Jones Soda Co., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverage products primarily in North America. The company provides Jones Soda, a carbonated soft drink; Jones Zilch, a sugar-free version of our Jones Soda; WhoopAss Energy Drink; and Natural Jones Soda, a natural ingredient and low-calorie carbonated soft drink.



